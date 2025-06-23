If you’re someone who keeps up with women’s basketball, or have been on TikTok in the last couple years, you’re likely to have heard the name Paige Bueckers. A 23-year-old WNBA rookie, Bueckers was the unsurprising first draft pick for the Dallas Wings at the 2025 WNBA Draft after making a name for herself as a college player for the University of Connecticut. Off the court, she’s just as fascinating — partly because of her iconic friendship with Azzi Fudd, a fellow UConn Basketball player who is currently finishing her final year of college. These two have been besties since high school, and have made an iconic duo during their years playing together. But many fans have also speculated that a romantic relationship has blossomed between them. And now, Pazzi shippers have some new momentum when it comes to stanning these two as being more than just friends.

ICYMI, Fudd posted an Instagram Story on June 21 showing herself at the hair salon, tagging her hairstylist in the photo with the caption, “The absolute best.” But that’s not what has fans crashing out. In the photo, which was a mirror selfie, you can see her phone case says, “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend,” on the back. One fan posted a screenshot of the story on TikTok, and the crowd went wild, with commenters saying things like, “all the pazzi deniers are SILENT” and “i have no one to talk to about this.”

This feels a pretty big deal for those who have been shippers for so long. Since the two of them have posted many cute videos and pics together and of each other, it’s hard not to see where the shippers are coming from. They even posted a video together in May doing what is usually a pretty couple-y TikTok trend.

But alas, neither of them has ever confirmed dating rumors, or said their relationship is anything more than a platonic soulmates-type situation. It’s possible that the phone case is a private joke, or is meant to poke fun at the rumors and Azzi is just trolling. Or maybe they are in a romantic relationship, but prefer to keep it private.

Regardless, getting to see Bueckers and Fudd interact off the court makes fans hopeful that they may see these two play in the WNBA together one day, maybe even on the same team. Now that would be iconic.