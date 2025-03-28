The stars have aligned, and the cosmos has delivered! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly — ex-couple turned co-parents — have officially welcomed their first baby together, a little Aries queen born on March 27. Fox first teased the pregnancy in peak Scorpio-rising fashion last November, dropping an Instagram post featuring her draped in tar (Symbolic? Dramatic? Both?) alongside a positive test. And now, their little celestial creation has arrived. Or shall we say, little celestial “seed?”

She’s finally here!!” MGK wrote on Instagram, adding, “Our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️. 3/27/25.” In an extremely on-brand move, MGK also revealed that he and Travis Barker literally composed the soundtrack to their baby’s birth, played at 432 Hz — a frequency known for its meditative, healing vibes. Basically, this child was welcomed into the world with a perfectly curated indie film score. “

Translation: The baby’s Big Three is Aries sun, Pisces moon, and Gemini rising. And people are expecting chaotic fire, emotional depth, and a natural talent for stirring up drama (in the best way).

In the comments of MGK’s post, fans are losing it over the newborn’s sun, moon, and rising. One fan wrote “That’s a strong big three ! Going to be quite the spirit with emotional intelligent and depth. Love it,” while another commented, “how the f*ck did they have another aries ♈️ lol but with a pile of pisces planets. a total past life soul from their 12th house. here to teach them both a lesson. 🩷”

Similarly, in a post shared by The Cut, netizens had a lot to say about the baby’s big three — especially since Fox gave birth before the partial solar eclipse taking place on March 29. The popular astrology app, STAR/CHILD commented, “Honestly that would be the Big 3 of a child born to these two. Good luck to everyone involved!” Another fan wrote, “Big 3 AND during Eclipse Season ayyyyyyy mi madre….”

What does an Aries Sun, Pisces Moon, and Gemini Rising mean?

According to astrology, having a sun in Aries signals confidence, leadership, and a serious boss vibe — think “don’t mess with me” energy. Additionally, a Pisces moon is a deeply emotional placement — so this combo is mad complex. As for a Gemini rising, those with this placement are said to be outgoing, talkative, and social butterflies.