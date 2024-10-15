What You Need To Know About The Dramatic AF Aries Full Moon

Buckle up. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we’re letting you know all about the October 2024 Full Moon in Aries and its spiritual meaning.

If you’re an astrological girlie, then you know that there’s a full moon coming in hot, heavy, and extremely messy this October. With the October 2024 Full Moon in Aries, it’s safe to say that we have a lot of emotions to prepare for, including impulsivity, anger, sadness, and resentment. But if you’re not aware of the Full Moon in Aries’s spiritual meaning, and have no idea what any of this astro-talk means, don’t worry — I got your back.

On Oct. 17, the Full Moon in Aries will be taking its place in the sky at 7:26 a.m. ET. In astrology, full moons typically call for a need for closure and an end to old cycles. Since this full moon is taking place in the firey sign of Aries, you can expect the themes of passion, energy, confrontation, and confidence emphasized during this time.

Aries is ruled by Mars, which usually calls for new awakenings and complete turning points during a full moon. Sounds great, right? Well, I have some news for you, bestie. Mars will also be in the sign of Cancer this upcoming full moon, which can call for lots of emotions, angry-crying, and impulsivity.

Cancer and Aries is an interesting mix, so prepare for lots of explosive emotions this full moon. We all know that Cancer is a water sign, filled with lots of sadness and instability, and Aries is a fire sign with lots of rage and impulsivity, so be ready for some emotional motivation this full moon and frequent outbursts of resentment and unresolved anger.

This full moon is going to bring us lots of intensity and fiery energy, which obviously comes with new emotional breakthroughs. However, it’s important to not hold back this full moon and to let yourself fully feel your emotions; maybe, you’ll say things you regret, but that’s what apologies are for, right?

Also, ICYMI, the Full Moon in Aries is also the Hunter’s Supermoon, which is expected to be the largest full moon of 2024.

Wait, but what’s the Hunter’s Supermoon?

The October full moon is known as the Hunter’s Moon because, according to Native American and Indigenous culture, it’s the perfect time to go hunting, since it’s the time when the leaves finally fall and the animals grow plump and easier to hunt.

This full moon being a Supermoon means that the Moon is closest in orbit to Earth while it’s full, making the moon appear dramatically larger and brighter. A dramatically larger moon calls for dramatically larger emotions!

This full moon is a great opportunity to come to terms with your emotions and, most importantly, learn to heal. While you may be overwhelmed with strong emotions and feel all over the place, remember to protect your peace and acknowledge how far you’ve come. Take some time to focus on self-love, and allow yourself to feel. While there’s a lot in store for you on Oct. 17, take things slowly, encourage an end to ruminations, and say hello to new beginnings!