If You’re A Sabrina Carpenter Fan, You Need to Add These 5 Artists to Your Playlist

If you too were victimized by Spotify labeling you a “pink pilates princess” when you received your 2024 Spotify Wrapped, you’re not alone. With artists like Charli xcx and Chappell Roan finally receiving the recognition they’ve worked over a decade for, 2024 showed us that the future is undoubtedly female. Personally, I’m here for the long overdue spotlight on our petite, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter. And while I’ll miss the days when her concert tickets were less than $50 (yes, you read that right!), it’s incredibly rewarding to watch her and so many other female artists redefine the music industry and pave the way for new stars.

Since the release of Short N’ Sweet in August 2024, Carpenter has been on an unstoppable upward trajectory. She’s sold out all of her shows for the Short N’ Sweet tour, topped practically every chart imaginable (probably not the only thing she’s topping if you’ve seen her perform “Juno”), and secured six Grammy nominations. And that’s just to name a few of her accomplishments.

Carpenter’s boldness to embrace her sexuality through her music has certainly encouraged newer artists to exude that same confidence in their music. Whether you’re here for catchy lyrics, female empowerment anthems, or the kind of pop that will take you from dancing in your bedroom to getting freaky in it, here are 5 artists you also need to add to your playlist if you’re a fan of Carpenter.