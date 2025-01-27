If You’re A Sabrina Carpenter Fan, You Need to Add These 5 Artists to Your Playlist

If you too were victimized by Spotify labeling you a “pink pilates princess” when you received your 2024 Spotify Wrapped, you’re not alone. With artists like Charli xcx and Chappell Roan finally receiving the recognition they’ve worked over a decade for, 2024 showed us that the future is undoubtedly female. Personally, I’m here for the long overdue spotlight on our petite, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter. And while I’ll miss the days when her concert tickets were less than $50 (yes, you read that right!), it’s incredibly rewarding to watch her and so many other female artists redefine the music industry and pave the way for new stars.
Since the release of Short N’ Sweet in August 2024, Carpenter has been on an unstoppable upward trajectory. She’s sold out all of her shows for the Short N’ Sweet tour, topped practically every chart imaginable (probably not the only thing she’s topping if you’ve seen her perform “Juno”), and secured six Grammy nominations. And that’s just to name a few of her accomplishments.
Carpenter’s boldness to embrace her sexuality through her music has certainly encouraged newer artists to exude that same confidence in their music. Whether you’re here for catchy lyrics, female empowerment anthems, or the kind of pop that will take you from dancing in your bedroom to getting freaky in it, here are 5 artists you also need to add to your playlist if you’re a fan of Carpenter.
- Emerson Azarian
If you were ever wondering what Carpenter’s music would sound like if she released songs in the early 2000s, Emerson Azarian is the best representation of that. Azarian made her debut in 2023 with the release of her single, “My Patience,” a girly, pop ballad about being so obsessed with a boy that she’s finding it difficult to hold back her feelings. So, basically a more PG-version of “Juno.” Azarian has two EP’s to her name and spoils “Emerstans” —as she calls them— with new singles practically every month (“Violent” will always be special to me!). Plus, with her wardrobe that looks like it came straight from the Bratz universe, it’s hard not to fall in love with both Azarian and her music. I’m personally counting down the days until she releases her first album!
- thuy
If Carpenter’s R&B-esque cover of Harry Styles’s “Late Night Talking” lives in your mind rent-free like it does in mine, then thuy is another must-add artist for you. thuy has more of a “lover girl” vibe to her music and leans more towards R&B than pop. Honorable mentions include “cloud 11,” a song about how she finally found a guy who loves her despite all her flaws, “universe,” a sweet ballad where she refers to her partner as her universe, and my favorite, “ride for me,” which features John Concepcion. thuy’s latest EP, “take me on a D8” includes four tracks, all titled according to different types of dates. She’s also kicking off the US leg of her Wings tour in Seattle on Jan. 21 so if you haven’t hopped on the bandwagon yet, now is your chance!
- Alaina Castillo
Alaina Castillo is the pop icon for the multilingual girlies. She has countless EPs and singles to her name, but made her debut in 2019 with the track, “i don’t think i love you anymore.” Most of Castillo’s older music encapsulates the deep emotions captured in Carpenter songs like “Slim Pickins” and “Lie to Girls.” However, her newer releases include fun anthems you can dance to such as, “tonight,” “¡párate!,” and even a freaky Christmas bop, “wishlist.” Now, there’s something to keep you warm during these colder months.
- EMELINE
If you just need a fresh, new female empowerment anthem, look no further than EMELINE. EMELINE leans into the vibe Carpenter exudes each time she offs a man in her music videos and I’m so here for it! After all, her latest single is not-so-affectionately titled, “Grown Man Cry.” Other notable songs that are iconic because of their names alone include “this is how i learn to say no,” “what it means to be a girl,” and “cinderella’s dead.” She’s not afraid to voice the fears women go through regularly in her lyrics. What more could you ask for?
- Audrey Mika
Audrey Mika built her following through her video covers of various pop songs by artists such as SZA, Billie Eilish, and even Carpenter herself! In terms of her own music, her early single “Y U Gotta Be Like That?” went viral in 2019 with its blend of pop and R&B vibes. Her music is fun, upbeat and catchy and even the images she uses for her singles reflect that. If you ask me, “Yellow Hearts” is my personal favorite.