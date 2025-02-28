Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Fans Think They Spotted A Clue That Ari’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Deluxe Is Coming Soon

Gabriela Moreno Macias

Brighter Days could be on the horizon for Ariana Grande fans, and I’m not just talking about the change in seasons. On Mar. 2, Grande is set to perform at the 2025 Oscars alongside her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo. This collaboration has fans excited, especially with Grande and Erivo being both up for awards that night and the sequel to their film Wicked: For Good on the horizon. However, fans are now convinced that Grande has more in store for 2025, like the release of a deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine

Peaches is finally making her long-awaited comeback—at least, that’s what many fans are hoping for. Peaches is the character Grande portrayed in her music video for “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” and many fans think they’ll soon be returning to Brighter Days Inc. with her.

Fans were quick to spot a change in Grande’s social media, which has led many to believe that a deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine is coming! The singer’s Sweetener account has updated its Instagram handle to @brighterdays, a subtle but significant change for those who are caught up with the Eternal Sunshine lore.

The new handle is a reference to Grande’s music video for “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” where Brighter Days Inc. first appeared as the setting. There, Peaches has memories of her previous relationship erased, very much like the film that inspired the music video, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. In the film, the main characters undergo a procedure to erase painful memories of past relationships, a process facilitated by a fictional company called Lacuna Inc. Grande’s new handle, Brighter Days, seems to be a nod to this concept, suggesting that her moving on from her marriage to Dalton Gomez and basking in her relationship with Ethan Slater are set to play a central role in some new tracks.

Adding even more fuel to this speculation fire is Grande, who told Variety in a January 2025 interview that there’s a deluxe version of the album. When asked about the album she said, “Oh, she exists!” However, she is waiting for the right time to drop the project. “I’m out there so much right now. I want to let my children miss me for two seconds,” she said. “I’m excited to surprise them with it at some point, but I’m still mulling over the timing in my head.” 

Thankfully, with the Instagram handle change, it seems like that time is getting closer and Arianators will definitely be keeping their eyes and ears open for the upcoming release, whenever it may be.

