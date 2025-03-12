Remain Calm, Arianators: Ariana Grande Has A ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ Short Film Coming

As a long-time Arianator, I’m sat for whatever Ariana Grande delivers, and on Mar. 12, she dropped a *huge* surprise that left me and many other fans gagged. Taking to Instagram, the singer announced that she’ll be dropping a Brighter Days Ahead short film on the same day the deluxe version of her Eternal Sunshine album is released. Please check on any Ari fans you know because we’re not OK.

ICYMI, on March 10, Grande took to Instagram to officially announce the highly-anticipated deluxe version of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine. By simply sharing what appeared to be the cover art of the upcoming album, Grande sparked a frenzy amongst fans, many of whom had been waiting for this announcement after rumors swirled online that she had a deluxe album in the works. A few days before the official announcement, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Grande’s Sweetener account had updated its Instagram handle to @brighterdays, which might have seemed like a big deal to some. But to those fans caught up with the Eternal Sunshine lore, it was a significant change.

Of course, many were freaking TF out when Grande finally announced the deluxe album — and now that she has a short film coming too, Arianators are losing their minds.

When will The ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ Short Film be released?

According to Grande’s IG post, her Brighter Days Ahead short film will drop on March 28. Though she didn’t reveal any more details, the singer did share a first look at the upcoming project. Though the clips were quick, you can see a shot of Grande in a white blouse, one of her hand, and another of an old TV with what looks to have the music video for her hit song “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” playing.

Grande co-directed the upcoming short film with Christian Breslauer, making this directorial debut! So, not only is she a singer, actress, producer, and makeup mogul but Ari’s now a director. I know that’s right!

Needless to say, this announcement had fans gagged and now, they can’t wait for this short film to drop on Mar. 28.

Not long after Grande shared the post, many ran to X/ Twitter to share their excitement for this short film.

brighter days ahead the short film by ariana grande pic.twitter.com/Jce0MbbvTF — ໊ (@buffys) March 12, 2025

A SHORT FILM???? OH THIS DELUXE ERA IS STARTING TO EVEN GAG ME MORE ARIANAAAA THANK YOUUUU pic.twitter.com/nBRlctt9oR https://t.co/rHWD2FFckv — oscar (@grandeobvious) March 12, 2025

Ariana has been a singer, an actress, a producer, a director and a writer, and in this shortfilm she’s going to show us all of those qualities at the same time, i can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/tp3OEGYndE — Sara⸆⸉🇵🇸 (@ariperowl) March 12, 2025

thank you ariana grande for bringing back short films in music pic.twitter.com/uUICWwk6ZE — mara (@PARKERSFlLMS) March 12, 2025

As of March 12, Grande hasn’t shared any additional information about Eternal Sunshine deluxe or the Brighter Days Ahead short film, but I’ll be sure to update you with any new deets I come across. In the meantime, I’ll be counting down the days until March 28 and I apologize in advance for the person I become that day.