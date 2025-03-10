It’s Official: The ‘Eternal Sunshine Deluxe Album Is Coming *Super* Soon

It’s a big day for Ariana Grande fans. ICYMI, the Wicked star and iconic pop princess finally announced the Eternal Sunshine deluxe album — and it’s coming way sooner than you’d think. New Ari music in 2025? Hold up, I think I’m going to need a second to process this.

On March 10, Grande took to Instagram to officially announce the deluxe version of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine. Simply sharing (what appears to be) the cover art of the new album, Grande captioned the photo with the release date of Eternal Sunshine deluxe. And when might that be? Well, it’s pretty dang soon — and fans are freaking TF out. (IMO, rightfully so.)

And while I’m certainly gagged about Grande releasing new music (I thought we were done with popstar Ari after her whole Wicked era), this is something fans have been theorizing for a bit: Fans were tipped off after Grande’s Sweetener account updated its Instagram handle to @brighterdays (which means a lot if you’re caught up on Eternal Sunshine lore).

So, when does Eternal Sunshine deluxe come out? Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, features, tracklist, cover art, and more… so you can mentally prepare in the meantime.

mood because eternal sunshine deluxe is coming pic.twitter.com/riREAQOPvp — jaden (@grandesfavs) March 9, 2025

When does Eternal Sunshine deluxe come out?

According to Grande’s Instagram post, the Eternal Sunshine deluxe album is set to come out on March 28, 2025. The popstar didn’t share any additional news about the release, but it’s safe to assume it’ll be available on all streaming platforms. Spotify, please don’t crash on me this time.

Eternal Sunshine Deluxe cover

The cover of the Eternal Sunshine deluxe cover features Grande in a dark void floating (astral-projecting?) to a bright light. Am I the only one who sees this as a reference to her (super underrated) Sweetener track, “The Light is Coming,” or is this a reach?

In the days before the release, though, fans took to X/Twitter to discuss a possible Eternal Sunshine deluxe cover art leak. Needless to say, they were totally gagged. I wonder how they’re feeling now, TBH.

JUST SAW THE LEAKED ETERNAL SUNSHINE DELUXE COVER pic.twitter.com/WiFtFzaUaG — rizza ﾒ𝟶 (@rizza_X0) March 9, 2025

Eternal Sunshine Deluxe Tracklist and Features

Grande hasn’t shared any information on the Eternal Sunshine deluxe tracklist and features, but I’ll be sure to update you when she does. In the meantime, I’ll be manifesting a Doechii collaboration on this one — it just makes sense to me, OK?