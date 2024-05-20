Are Zach Justice and Tarayummy dating? The internet sure hopes so. ICYMI, fans of the online celebs are obsessed with speculating about whether Zach and Tara are just friends or more. And, not gonna lie, I’m a little invested now, too.

For people who don’t know, Tarayummy is an internet personality who started on YouTube. Recently, she has gained more attention as the internet’s it girl for her Y2K style, her funny personality, and how she is always her true self no matter what anyone thinks. Zach Justice is a TikTok star, podcaster, and social media influencer. He is most known for his popular Dropouts Podcast, hosted alongside Jared Bailey and, more recently, Tara. While she didn’t originally start out as a host, Tara first appeared on the Dropouts podcast as a guest in October 2023, and eventually joined the roster in early 2024.

People have been wondering if the two are dating due to their chemistry and how they play into the rumors with titles such as “Our First Date Ended in Disaster,” “Trying to Get Out of the Friend Zone w/ Tara Yummy,” and “Talking Red Flags in Our Relationship.” Fans of the show are shipping Zach and Tara so hard, that they regularly clip their interactions together with romantic music over it. And on social media, users are calling it the best real-life slow burn.

However, the two have talked about the rumors and cleared the air: and no, Zach and Tara aren’t dating. Tara addressed the rumors in a January 2024 Dropouts episode after Zach made a joke about seeing her piercing scars. “Dude, people already think that we’re schmanging,” Tara said. “We never are!”

Zach also responded to the rumors by writing a fake “love song” about Tara, which he released on the Dropouts YouTube channel. The video featured various scenes of Zach pining after Tara with little to no reciprocation. The video was seen as a funny response to the dating rumors, and seemed to set the record straight that the two are just friends. At least, for now.

The two seem to have genuine care and love for each other and their friendship. But Tara just got out of a four-year-long relationship with fellow Youtuber Jake Webber. So whether Zach and Tara end up being besties for life, or if they eventually end up together, all fans have to do is be supportive of the two!