9 Style & Beauty Trends You Owe To Black Culture

Black people are trendsetters, and have been for decades. Black visionaries have created many fashion and beauty trends that are still popular today. What we wear, how we do our makeup, and so much more are inspired by Black creatives, celebrities, musicians, athletes, and even Black history. After all, where would we be in fashion without Black models like Iman, fashion journalists like André Leon Talley, and superstars like Diana Ross?
As a Black woman who works in the fashion industry and genuinely loves all things fashion and beauty, I know how important it is to continue to credit these icons who paved the way. It’s incredible how many “TikTok trends” are re-envisioned aesthetics created or worn by Black people, but those participating in the “trend” are unaware of where it originated. I still continue to learn and appreciate all the amazing contributions of Black pioneers to fashion.
Even though many Black styles are well-loved in mainstream culture today, it hasn’t always been that way. Unfortunately, many people still don’t know that Black people set trends they’re following. Black people did it first — from tooth gems to brown eyeliner. Here’s a rundown of some of the most current popular trends you owe to Black culture.
- Oversized Clothing
The Black community basically invented street style. The ‘90s were a great time for hip-hop when Black artists took fashion to the next level on and off the runway. Oversized clothing is a huge part of street style. We still rock small tops and big bottoms today. From matching sets to button-downs, Black culture influenced how we dress today — especially as far as oversized clothing goes.
- Bucket Hats
Bucket hats may be a staple for your beach vacations. Plus, many big designers such as GUCCI, Prada, and Burberry all sell their own high-end versions of bucket hats. But did you know you can thank Black musicians for this look’s popularity? The hat, which can be traced back to early 1900s Irish fishing and farming communities, became a staple in ’80s and ’90s streetwear/hip-hop fashion. Icons such as Missy Elliot and LL Cool J proudly donned the iconic bucket hat, launching it into the mainstream. One of the most famous brands during this time was Kangol, which is LL Cool J’s fave brand.
- Sneakers
Sneakers are a huge part of street style. Black musicians and athletes have rocked sneakers for decades. Fashion collabs like Michael Jordan with Nike and, more recently, Rihanna with PUMA, have become iconic in the sneaker world. Sneakerheads should thank Black people for the ongoing trend.
- Nameplate Jewelry
No, this trend didn’t originate from Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. Nameplate jewelry was mainly popularized by Black and brown people in New York. It has been a huge part of street style since the ‘80s and blew up even more with Y2K fashion. I don’t see this trend going anywhere anytime soon.
- Lettuce-hem clothing
Pieces with lettuce hems have been all over the runway and stores these past few years. The frilled sewing style, seen on clothing like the viral Fancì Club dresses, has inspired a major trend. The iconic Black designer Stephen Burrows created the design, changing fashion in the ‘70s and forever. His party creations worn at Studio 54 still inspire many going-out looks today.
- Gold Hoops
Gold hoop earrings are a timeless staple. Black and brown people have worn them for centuries. Black women have always rocked the look, from activists in the ‘70s to artists in the ‘90s. Now, they may be deemed a part of the “clean girl aesthetic,” but for Black women like me, they’ve always been in style.
- Acrylic Nails
A dentist named Frederick Slack invented acrylic nails in the ‘50s, and they quickly became a way for Black women to express themselves. From Donyale Luna being the first Black model on the cover of Vogue wearing acrylics to Olympic medalist Florence Griffith Joyner always sporting the coolest set, nails have a rich history in Black culture. Even artists like Missy Elliot and Mary J. Blige have worn long, decorated nails for decades. Today, we can still see Black legends wearing acrylics, like model Winnie Harlow, track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson, and rapper Cardi B.
- Tooth gems
For the past couple of years, tooth gems have been the it-trend. From celebs to influencers, they have seriously made a comeback. Stemming from the ancient Mayans and later seen in street style looks of the ‘90s and worn by hip-hop artists, they are a less flashy version of grillz.
- Brown Lip Liner
In 2022, Hailey Bieber posted a TikTok wearing what she called “brownie glazed lips.” Many people noticed that the viral look was just a repackaged version of the brown lip liner and clear gloss beauty staple Black and brown women have been wearing for years. It was a staple for ‘90s supermodels and worn by women in their households for as long as they can remember. It’s still one of my go-to lip combos and looks stunning on brown skin.
This article was originally published on February 1, 2024.