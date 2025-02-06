9 Style & Beauty Trends You Owe To Black Culture

Black people are trendsetters, and have been for decades. Black visionaries have created many fashion and beauty trends that are still popular today. What we wear, how we do our makeup, and so much more are inspired by Black creatives, celebrities, musicians, athletes, and even Black history. After all, where would we be in fashion without Black models like Iman, fashion journalists like André Leon Talley, and superstars like Diana Ross?

As a Black woman who works in the fashion industry and genuinely loves all things fashion and beauty, I know how important it is to continue to credit these icons who paved the way. It’s incredible how many “TikTok trends” are re-envisioned aesthetics created or worn by Black people, but those participating in the “trend” are unaware of where it originated. I still continue to learn and appreciate all the amazing contributions of Black pioneers to fashion.

Even though many Black styles are well-loved in mainstream culture today, it hasn’t always been that way. Unfortunately, many people still don’t know that Black people set trends they’re following. Black people did it first — from tooth gems to brown eyeliner. Here’s a rundown of some of the most current popular trends you owe to Black culture.

This article was originally published on February 1, 2024.