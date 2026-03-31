Wait, Are Whitney & Connor Hinting At A ‘SLOMW’ Spinoff?

When it comes to The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, there has been a near-constant whirlwind of rumors, announcements, and overall drama in 2026. Even if you haven’t seen the show, there’s a good chance that some of this news has come across your feed. Most recently, MomToker Whitney Leavitt seems to be throwing a few more dice into the game.

Aside from Taylor Frankie Paul, MomTok’s de facto leader, Leavitt is arguably the most famous cast member of SLOMW. Outside of the Hulu show, Leavitt starred on Season 34 of Dancing With The Stars and is currently in her Broadway debut role as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Leavitt’s time on Broadway has even been extended due to record-breaking ticket sales and her passion for the stage. But as for Leavitt’s next adventure? Well, she may have just hinted at it.

In a TikTok posted on March 30, Leavitt and her husband, Connor, appear dancing with the text above them reading “how it feels knowing y’all want a Leavitt spin off.” The video is paired with the song “In The Navy” by Village People, with the lyrics “they want you” repeating throughout. To say that fans are speculating about what this could mean is a true understatement — so let’s get into what it could mean.

Are Whitney and Connor getting a SLOMW spinoff?

Is this TikTok more than a playful suggestion? Could it be that the Leavitts are planning on starting their own series?

Well, it’s possible. Fans know that SLOMW Season 5 filming is on pause, a decision MomTok made due to investigations surrounding Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen. This means the cast suddenly has plenty of free time to explore other projects — and that they are. Days after the confirmation of the filming pause, fellow MomToker Jen Affleck was confirmed to star in a SLOMW spinoff series taking place in Orange County. According to People, Affleck is the only original SLOMW cast member confirmed for the new show, but that doesn’t mean Leavitt doesn’t have something else in the works.

For starters, the comment section of the Leavitts’ TikTok about a potential spinoff is extremely positive. But the most telling comment came from Connor himself, who wrote, “This may or may not be happening.” That’s a clue if I’ve ever seen one.

Another possible clue that a Whitney-and-Connor spinoff may happen comes from Leavitt herself. After posting a TikTok on March 31 (that had nothing to do with a potential spinoff), a commenter was quick to bring the subject back to a possible spinoff, writing, “can we have a spinoff for just u and Connor.” Leavitt left a cheeky response of smirking and playful emojis. Does that imply she knows something… or is she just playing into the hype? Only time will tell at this point.