With just one week until the finale of Dancing with the Stars Season 34, hearts were shattered around the world after Whitney Leavitt’s shock elimination on Nov. 18. Week after week, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and her partner, Mark Ballas, have stolen the show and received praise from both the judges and fans watching from home. While Leavitt’s run on DWTS has ended, the buzz around her clear knack for stardom is only getting louder — and many hopeful fans are speculating a future for Leavitt on Broadway.

Leavitt has been candid about how DWTS reignited her confidence, helping her realize that just because she’s a mom of three doesn’t mean she can’t still be a performer — and it’s safe to say her loyal fans will be cheering her on no matter what stage she takes next. Leavitt and Ballas’s Viennese Waltz to “Slow Love” by Prince for the semifinals received a near-perfect 58 out of 60, making her elimination one of the most surprising of the season that left viewers reeling over the loss of a clear season favorite.

With such a shocking vote result, some fans are even calling for the show to bring back “Judges’ Save” — a former voting rule that allowed the judges to rescue one of the bottom two couples from being eliminated. Though the feature only lasted from Season 28 to 32, it was made to keep the strongest dancers from being eliminated, even if they were less popular. “If votes are gonna be 50/50 fan and judges, then bring back Judges Save because the fans do not know what they’re talking about. Unfair elimination,” wrote one viewer in an Instagram comment.

nobody on this cast can compare with whitney’s stage presence, facial expressions, and animations like my god she is incredible #dwts pic.twitter.com/mmNxZ3Kt78 — m (@BDavisPSawyer23) November 19, 2025

She was robbed — Paula Berndt (@paulaberndt) November 19, 2025

whitney leavitt unjustly rigged out of dwts finale pic.twitter.com/LPWTP097wq — Cody 🫧 (@Thot_Pocket) November 19, 2025

Among the outrage, hopes and speculations for Leavitt’s future are already swirling around social media, especially involving Broadway. Coming off of her stunning tango performance with Ballas to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago the Musical on Nov. 11, this definitely isn’t out of the question. The Chicago TikTok account even sang her praises themselves, posting a performance clip captioned “Whitney Leavitt as Roxie when???”

It isn’t unheard of for DWTS guests to find their Broadway start thanks to the show. Similarly, reality star Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules was on DWTS season 32 in 2023. After placing third, she eventually performed as Roxie Hart from January to April 2024, and again from August to September 2024 — breaking Chicago box office records in the process. Leavitt certainly isn’t against the idea herself, as she smiled and said that — after a few voice lessons — she’d “love to” head to Broadway during a post-performance interview in October.

No matter where Leavitt goes from here, it’s clear that even though the curtains may have closed on DWTS, this is just the beginning for her performing career.