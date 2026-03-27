Jessi Mentioned Chase On ‘Call Her Daddy’ Before Their Kissing Drama Went Viral

MomTok is officially in chaos, but is it ever not? This time, it’s because Jessi Draper and Chase McWhorter, ex-husband of fellow MomToker Miranda McWhorter, were recently spotted kissing, and the internet is not holding back. Fans across social media have been analyzing every video, screenshot, and comment between Jessi and Chase — and it doesn’t seem like this hot goss is slowing down anytime soon. But first, let’s back up — what happened between Jessi and Chase?

The drama started when DeuxMoi posted a tip saying Jessi and Chase were spotted “getting cozy” and seen kissing. The internet was quick to react — with people doubting whether this was just a flirty moment or true betrayal. One insider shared with Us Weekly, “They were having fun at a party and it’s not serious between them.” While Jessi and Chase haven’t spoken publicly about the matter, the chaos was enough to send shockwaves through MomTok.

After the news broke, Miranda didn’t stay quiet for long. Shortly after, she posted an Instagram story sharing the flowers and note from Jessi apologizing for what happened. The note from Jessi read: “I completely understand you being upset with me but wanted to send you a little something to let you know I’m thinking about you and I am so, so sorry. – Jessi.” Then, to add more fuel to the fire, Miranda posted a TikTok captioned, “GRWM while I process my friend group being a waiting room for my ex-husband.” The SLOMW star also gave a statement about the situation to Entertainment Weekly, saying in part, “I knew there had been communication between Chase and Jessi but not to what extent,” she says. “Chase was upfront and told me that they were talking and that they kissed. Jessi reached out only after she knew Chase had told me something was going on with them.”

@miranda__hope it’s not even a betrayal at this point, it’s a tradition 🥰🥰 ♬ Backstabber – Kesha

Naturally, this sparked even more discussion, with people taking sides while watching the drama unfold. But what actually led up to this?

The Jessi & Chase Clues Fans Missed

Looking back, this Jessi-Chase saga wasn’t completely out of nowhere. On her recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, which aired on March 25, Jessi casually mentioned Chase. She shared, “Oh my gosh, Chase from the show, I was talking to him because he’s been divorced and he’s been helping me through this,” she shared. “And he said to me the other day, he was like, ‘This is what you’ve accomplished being held back. This is gonna be f*cking scary to see what you can do.’ And I was like, ‘You’re right. I could do anything.’”

In addition to this, in early March, Chase appeared in a Campaign for Jessi’s hairstyling business, JZ Styles, on Instagram. The two even did a TikTok together at the time, with Chase saying, “I heard your friend’s ex-husband is really hot.” Jessi replied, “But you’re my friend’s ex-husband.”

Fans were pretty quick to piece things together — the podcast mention, the brand campaign, and now this kiss — it all points to the theory that something has been going on for a while.

Will MomTok Survive This?

Truthfully, who knows? We all know MomTok has had their fair share of drama, but this time the group is really shaken up. So the question is: Will this fracture MomTok permanently, or will it just be another moment of chaos in the MomTok world? Either way, something else is sure to go down and everyone will be keeping a close eye on their favorite Mormon wives.