Um, ‘Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan & Mary Mouser Are Engaged?!

It seems Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand’s romance isn’t the only one that’s come out of Cobra Kai. Ahead of the Netflix series’ Season 6, Part 3 premiere on Feb. 12, co-stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser revealed some exciting news — not only are they a couple, but also, they’re possibly engaged!

While walking the series finale premiere’s red carpet in Los Angeles, Buchanan and Mouser packed on some major PDA as they shared a sweet kiss for the cameras. But even more surprising: Photos of the co-stars flaunting matching rings on their left hands upon arrival had fans doing a double take, sparking speculations that they might be more than just BF and GF. So, are Buchanan and Mouser *actually* engaged? This is just what the streets were saying. Then, a few hours after this news broke, Buchanan and Mouser officially announced their engagement on Instagram in a joint post.

Given how well Buchanan and Mouser played a couple in Cobra Kai and how closely they’ve worked together over the last six seasons, it’s no surprise their bond eventually became the real deal. Leading up to their red carpet debut, both Mouser and Buchanan shared plenty of Instagram photos and videos together. Since the two have been friends since Season 1, them appearing in each other’s posts didn’t seem all that unnatural. Mouser even called Buchanan her “best friend” on IG to support his 2021 film He’s All That.

But now that they’ve basically confirmed they’re more than just friends, I’ll definitely be keeping a close eye on their IG posts from now on.

In the show, Buchanan plays Robby Keene while Mouser stars as Samantha LaRusso. In Season 2, the characters developed feelings for each other but didn’t act on them right away, since Sam was dating Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) at the time. However, after Miguel caught the two at a party together, he became jealous and picked a fight that ultimately ended his relationship with Sam.

Robby then began living with the LaRussos after Sam’s father, Daniel, discovered he lived alone. While staying with the family, Robby grew closer with Sam, and soon, the two began dating — which they hid from family and friends. However, their romance didn’t stand the test of time. Following that *huge* school brawl that left Miguel paralyzed (Robby kicked him over a balcony), Robby was sent to a youth detention center. When he was released, he found Sam and Miguel getting close and accused her of cheating on him.

Fortunately, Sam and Robby’s friendship was restored after he rejoined Miyagi-Do and, together with the other karate students, took down Cobra Kai’s dojo (or so they thought).

TBH, since Sam and Robby didn’t get back together in Cobra Kai, I’m so here for Buchanan and Mouser’s relationship. I guess a major “congrats” is in order!