With every new season of a show, comes more curiosity surrounding cast members’ love lives. This is no different with Season 6 of Cobra Kai, which premiered on Netflix on July 18. If you’ve been following the show, then you know that it stars several actors who don’t have to command viewers’ attention. One of those actors is Xolo Maridueña, who stars as Miguel Diaz. In the show, Miguel is sweet, protective, and cares deeply for those in his life and TBH, it seems like Maridueña has those same qualities IRL.

With the new season of Cobra Kai finally jere, you’re probably curious to know if Maridieña is taken or single and lucky for you bestie, we have an answer!

We’ll also do a deep dive into Maridueña’s dating history, because why not?

Xolo Maridueña Dated his ‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Star Hannah Kepple.

Maridueña’s relationship with actress Hannah Kepple is the most public one he’s ever been in.

The pair both starred in Season 2 of Cobra Kai back in 2019 (Kepple played Moon) and began dating after filming.

The actors didn’t speak much about their relationship, but fans could certainly feel the love and affection they had through the cuddly photos posted on Instagram.

However, Kepple did give some insight into her relationship with Maridueña in 2020 while speaking with MEA WorldWide. “Season 1, we were actually friends, a little flirty and then we started talking after season 1, and it clicked,” she said.

A little over a year later, fans noticed that Maridueña and Kepple deleted each other’s pictures off of their respective instagram accounts, speculating that they may have broken up.

Neither Maridueña nor Kepple confirmed or denied these rumors.

The ‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Dated A Mystery Woman.

Maridueña spoke about his relationship with a love interest that remains a mystery on his podcast, Lone Lobos, with co-host and fellow Cobra Kai co-star of Jacob Bertrand in 2023. The woman had reached out to him online, during a livestream which she commented on. Although they seemed to hit it off, Maridueña admitted that he didn’t think that was the best way to start dating someone. “It seems like you’re already starting on a weird foot,” he said.

However, he did admit that she was his favorite girlfriend out of all the women that he had dated up to that point. “I would like to think that every relationship that I have will be better than the last,” he said on Lone Lobos.

He also admitted that he was still in contact with one of his exes and that they were still friends.

He has even spoken about marriage, saying, “I think I could make it work with someone that I’ve met already, but I don’t think I’ve met the person.”

Who Is Xolo Maridueña dating in 2024?

The Cobra Kai actor may be romantically involved with Sam (Mary Mouser) on the show, but IRL, he is currently single. If you take a quick scroll through his social media, there’s nothing that points to him being in a relationship.

Overall, it seems like Maridueña likes to keep his personal relationships lowkey, so there’s really no telling if we’ll know when he starts dating someone new.

In the meantime, we’ll just keep swooning over his Cobra Kai character’s romance with Sam!