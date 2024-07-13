Peyton List & Jacob Bertrand’s Love Story Has Been Years In The Making

ICYMI, Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand are a celeb power couple fans just can’t help but stan. The Cobra Kai co-stars have quite the history. They’ve been in each other’s lives for almost a decade. It’s a real-life friends-to-lovers story we’re literally obsessed with.

Here’s the relationship timeline of List and Bertrand, just in time for the July 18 premiere of Cobra Kai Season 6.

2015

In 2022, the couple was spotted at LAX together, and Bertrand shared how they met with TMZ.

“We’ve been friends for a while. I met her when I was like 15.” He explained how he was friends with List’s twin brother, Spencer, and told him he liked her. They hung out on and off the set of the Disney Channel Orignal Movie The Swap and started getting closer in 2015.

2016

In 2016, the two actors posed together on the red carpet for their Disney Channel Orignal Movie The Swap.

2019

Bertrand was cast in the Netflix series Cobra Kai as Eli Moskowitz. List joined the show for its second season in 2019, playing tough girl Tory Nichols. On the Lone Lobos podcast, List shared how she had auditioned for the role and texted Bertrand about it. From there, they continued to bond and eventually started dating.

2020

List and Bertrand continued to add to the list of projects they starred in together in 2020. They both appeared in the short film Oh, Mighty Ocean!, which was filmed in 2020 and released in 2022.

2021

Bertrand shared the cutest birthday post for List and her twin brother on Instagram in 2021.

“Happy Birthday lists! I didnt have a nice picture with spencer so heres him moments before devouring peytons banana foster thing. The other is just peyton lookin cute and i happen to be in the background.”

2022

A lot happened in their relationship timeline in 2022. It started with List sharing an adorable Instagram post for Bertrand’s birthday.

Then, the two attended the Critics Choice Awards together. Later, the couple was spotted at LAX where they confirmed they were dating to TMZ. “You got me in 4K,” Bertrand joked. “We’ve been dating for a while.” When the reporter asked List about her decision to date a co-worker, the actress joked, “Think about the consequences later.”

Later that year, they walked the carpet together at Vanity Fair’s A Night For Young Hollywood event. They also went to PaleyFest LA, where List confirmed their relationship again to Page Six. “It’s been so fun. I feel like we’re all best friends and getting to have, like, a person that I really love in the same city – I’m just so grateful for him,” she said. “He’s the nicest person. But it is weird [on set], because I feel like we’re with everyone but each other on the show.”

When asked if she would go on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair in September 2022, she said no because “our age difference is a little too much. I also have a boyfriend.”

List also said she would date a co-star and would have swiped right on her boyfriend on a dating app.

2023

In 2023, List and Bertrand was pretty quiet. There were rumors they broke up since they hadn’t posted together in a while and weren’t seen together at events. But those rumors were eventually put to rest.

2024

Nowadays, the couple seems to be stronger than ever. They’ve both posted each other on their respective Instagram accounts. List even shared photos of them arm in arm at Jazz Fest in New Orleans. Bertrand also posted a photo dump with pictures including List.

There’s a good chance we’ll see more of the List and Bertrand as the cast does more press for the Season 6 premiere of Cobra Kai.