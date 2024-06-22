FYI, Ayo Edebiri & Jeremy Allen White Aren’t Dating — But They’re Super Close

Good news: The Bear season 3 returns on June 27 to Hulu! Bad News: None of the main characters are dating IRL. As cute as Ayo Edebiri and Jeremey Allen White are in The Bear, and despite their onscreen connection, these two are just friends, and their friendship is honestly super adorable!

The two co-stars met on the set of The Bear and have been inseparable ever since. White plays award-winning chef Carmy Berzatto, who hires Syd Adamu (Edebiri) as his sous chef, and the two create a tight bond, which translates off-screen.

Fans across the internet have fueled romance rumors and put their bids in for Carmy and Syd to somehow end up together on the show and IRL. But the chances of this happening are low.

The show’s creator, Chris Storer, said Syd and Carmy were never written to be more than friends and business partners. He explained to Variety, “We wanted to make something about friendship and partnership… It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away — of all s—t that’s going on in the show!”

You heard it straight from the source, besties! Let’s root for another love interest for our girl Syd — maybe Marcus?

Like their characters, White and Edebiri are close friends who are just as supportive of each other offscreen as they are on.

In a May 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, White sang Edebiri’s praises, stating, “We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off.” He added, “ Syd is always able to… deliver something different to Carmy, and she’s usually right And I guess I think Ayo is also usually right.” Please, they’re so cute.

In the same interview, Edebiri pointed out White’s most noticeable feature, which makes everyone swoon. She said, “Also, boy’s got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto.”

The bond between these two is so strong that even The Bear crew members have publicly spoken about it. Joanna Calo, The Bear co-showrunner, told Variety, “The relationship that Ayo and Jemery have is so special and really different from the relationship that she has with Ebon Moss-Bachrach and the relationship that she has with Lionel Boyce.” She added, “There is this really special thing where they all took the assignment really seriously and became friends in different ways.”

We’ll soon be reunited with Syd and Carmy when The Bear returns with Season 3 on June 27. I, for one, wait on the edge of my seat to see what happens this season.