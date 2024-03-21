Wait, Are Ayo Edebiri & Paul Mescal *Finally* Starring In A Rom-Com Together?!

Hey, romance readers, I have a question: Are Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri in the Beach Read adaptation? Well, BookTok thinks so. And if this rumor happens to be true, get ready for me to be absolutely insufferable. Everyone check on your Emily Henry-loving friends, because I assure you, they’re not OK.

On March 17, Edebiri posted a sweet photo with Mescal to her Instagram story showing the two in each other’s arms with the caption “Happy St. Paddy’s” and a shamrock emoji. But when author Emily Henry reposted the selfie, fans began to wonder what was happening. Not only that, but screenwriter Yulin Kuang also reposted the photo… which sent the internet into a spiral.

In April 2023, it was announced that Yulin Kuang was set to adapt and direct the film adaptation of Beach Read with 20th Century Studios. In addition to having adapted People We Meet On Vacation for Temple Hill and 3000 Pictures, Kuang is also a romance novelist herself with her debut being released in April 2024.

Beach Read follows the story of January Andrews, a romance novelist who no longer believes in love. After her father passes away, January decides to spend some time at their lakehouse attempting to finish her latest novel. She is surprised when she realizes her next-door neighbor is none other than her enemy since college Augustus Everett, an award-winning fiction writer. When it turns out he is struggling too, the pair swaps writing assignments for the summer: Gus will write a love story, and January will write some great work of literature. By the end of the summer, everyone will have finished their book and no one will have fallen in love… or so they think

Obviously, the internet was just excited about a new picture of Mescal and Edebiri too, with one X/Twitter user writing “BABE WAKE UP NEW PAUL MESCAL AND AYO EDEBIRI PICTURE JUST DROPPED.” IMHO, this was absolutely a moment for all caps.

Additionally, in March 2023, Tango Entertainment bought the rights to the script for Book Lovers. It just so happens that this is the same production company that produced the 2022 film Aftersun starring Mescal and landing him an Oscar nomination. And many fans think this is more than just a coincidence.

the paul mescal and ayo edebiri romcom is imminent pic.twitter.com/l63VRHpHYd — lexa (@ayoedbiri) March 17, 2024

Oh, and do any of us remember when Paul Mescal explicitly said he wanted to star in a romcom with Ayo Edebiri?! Besties, I fear the prophecy is about to be fulfilled.

Currently, none of the cast is confirmed… but if you need me, I’ll be here re-reading Beach Read and waiting patiently.