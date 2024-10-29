We Need To Talk About Madison Bailey’s Super Cool Girlfriend & Their Cute ‘Ship

Outer Banks actress Madison Bailey is no stranger to showing off her life on social media. With the Netflix series sparking conversations about Season 4, Part 1, which dropped on Oct. 10, and her new movie Time Cut hitting the streamer on Oct. 30, some fans might be curious to know more about Bailey’s love life, especially who she’s currently dating. Here’s what we know.

In May 2020, Bailey came out as pansexual and confirmed her relationship with former college basketball player, Mariah Linney, in a TikTok video.

The couple officially met on social media. Bailey recalled seeing a TikTok of Linney in a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight. Bailey said that she proceeded to hunt Linney down on Instagram before they started DMing each other. Bailey and Linney eventually met in person after realizing they only lived 20 minutes apart.

In June 2020, Bailey and Linney went Instagram official, as they posed together in their streetwear and Nike high tops. Shortly after, the couple had their first date in Charleston, South Carolina, where Linney lived. Bailey told Entertainment Tonight, “I was staying in a hotel in Charleston and was like, ‘Just come hang out. We can chat, chill.’ Everything’s closed so it’s not like we can go out anywhere.” The actress added that she met Linney’s family 3 days later.

Bailey told Entertainment Tonight that her relationship with Linney is “very serious” and even confirmed that she’s in love. “I had zero hesitation to post on social media about it because I was like, ‘No matter what happens, you will be in my life forever.’ I care about her so much. She’s very gentle-hearted, kind, loving, and you see that in the way she loves basketball [and] her family. You see her loyalty and dedication in the things that she cares about.”

Bailey and Linney have continuously posted each other on social media since then, and even celebrated their 4-year anniversary in June 2024. Both posted photos of each other on IG to commemorate their special day while keeping their captions short and sweet.

In case you didn’t know, Linney is from South Carolina and attended the University of North Carolina.

The former basketball player played guard position for the Charlotte 49ers until graduating in 2021. She was very passionate about the sport, as she has expressed loving the game from a very young age. Linney has received many accolades throughout the years, including High School Reports Miss Basketball, Charleston’s Post and Courier’s Player of the Year, and USA Today High School Sports State Player of the Year.

But, there’s more to Linney than just basketball. From the looks of her IG, one can tell that she’s a streetwear fashion enthusiast.

The couple appears to be going strong as they continue to show off their love for each other on social media.

In September, Bailey posted a TikTok of her and Linney being super cute as the actress’s debut single “The Grey” played.

@madsbaileybabe been working on some exciting stuff can’t wait to share this new project with yall 🩶 ♬ original sound – Maddie L Bailey

Linney also posted a TikTok of her and Bailey on Oct. 12. Bailey even commenting, “🥹🥹 this is really really cute”

Could these two get any cuter?