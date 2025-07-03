Alix Earle Got Real About Her Veneers & Fans Are De-Influenced

Throughout her time as an influencer, Alix Earle has opened up about a lot of things: her previous breakup, her boob job, her acne journey, and now, her veneers. ICYMI, Earle posted a TikTok on July 2 revealing that she had gotten veneers after graduating from college in 2023 — and that she “immediately regretted” the procedure.

On July 2, Earle posted a video saying that she cracked her tooth while on the Ritz-Carlton cruise in front of Kate Hudson (because that’s just normal to rich people). Shortly after, Earle posted a GRWM where she explained exactly what happened (she bit a metal straw) and why she never told her fans why she got veneers in the first place. “I never wanted to post about it because I immediately felt like I regretted it,” Earle said in the video. “And I never want to, like, influence people to do something that I don’t think they should do.”

Earle said that she originally wanted to fix her two front teeth, but the dentist persuaded her to get 10 veneers instead. “I really regretted it, right away,” Earle said. “And I think it was really scary for me, and I was like, ‘What did I just do?’ And I had such good teeth and, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to keep up with this for the rest of my life.’”

Toward the end of the video, Earle apologized to her fans for not being open with them about the procedure sooner. “It’s not like I ever tried to hide it, like I never said, like, ‘Oh, I don’t have that,'” Earle said. “I just never came forward and said it because I really, really regretted it and I did not want to influence anyone to do it because I don’t think that you should — I think natural teeth are so beautiful.”

Naturally, fans took to the comments to voice their support for the content creator. One user wrote, “As a dental hygienist I’m so thankful you are sharing this to de-influence people from getting veneers who don’t actually need them 💜,” and another commented, “I love this side of you. It’s nice sometimes to see the vulnerable times and not just the highlight reel. Love you for it. 💕”

However, other users didn’t need Earle to “de-influence” them from veneers in the first place, with one commenting, “Don’t worry we can’t afford it,” and another writing, “Don’t worry babes we can’t afford that or [Invisalign] or braces.”

And the world keeps spinning, I guess!