It wouldn’t be a proper end to 2024 if there wasn’t some new TikTok drama on the FYP. This year alone has seen some of the internet’s biggest relationship controversies and influencer beef, and one couple that has largely been in the spotlight is Alix Earle and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Ever since Earle began teasing her relationship with Berrios in 2023, fans have been obsessed with the pair. So of course, when Berrios’s ex, lifestyle influencer Sophia Culpo, seemingly threw shade at him and Earle in a TikTok video on Dec. 14, fans were quick to catch on. Her Campus reached out to Earle and Berrios’s teams for comment about Culpo’s apparent shade, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Though Culpo and Berrios broke up over a year ago, fans believe that Culpo might have made a reference to her breakup with Berrios in her TikTok. Not only did Culpo make her stance on her breakup with Berrios clear, but many believe that Earle clapped back at Culpo’s video with her own TikTok. To say I’m seated for this apparent drama would be an understatement.

What did Sophia Culpo post?

After Brianna (Chickenfry) LaPaglia appeared on Earle’s Hot Mess podcast on Dec. 12 to talk about her breakup with Zach Bryan, people began commenting that Earle’s BF, Berrios, was “Sophia’s Zach Bryan” online. In a stitched TikTok video, Culpo seemed to agree with this sentiment, as she’s seen raising a wine glass to the camera. Fans quickly interpreted this as a subtle dig at Berrios, since the two ended their relationship on not-the-best terms.

Fans began flocking to Culpo’s video, saying that she should “get over it,” while pointing out that her relationship with Berrios ended over a year ago.

This wasn’t the first time Culpo has publicly addressed her breakup with Berrios. Culpo referenced the relationship ending back in March 2023, confirming that she was single in a TikTok video. Months later, in June 2023, Culpo posted text messages from Berrios on a TikTok Story that she deleted soon after, and claimed that she caught him kissing another girl. However, after Berrios’s relationship with Earle became public in June 2023, both Culpo and Berrios stopped speaking about their former relationship.

What did Alix Earle post on TikTok?

In a TikTok seemingly responding to Culpo’s video, Earle is seen standing in front of her friends while lip-syncing along to audio from Jersey Shore, warning people to not talk bad about her friends, family, or her boyfriend. While it’s possible this video was in response to a previous TikTok that Earle posted about dumping a drink on a guy’s head for “talking sh*t” about her boyfriend, some fans wonder if the video was meant to be a clapback at Culpo’s TikTok. Her Campus reached out to Culpo’s team for comment on Earle’s TikTok, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

It seems like Earle was referencing the incident that took place on her birthday rather than Culpo’s video. Earle has posted more videos about what happened during her birthday celebration, and the frustration she had towards the man who talked bad about Berrios. So, it seems unlikely that Earle made those videos to clap back at Culpo’s video. But who’s to know for sure?

In September 2023, Culpo reached out to Earle and explained that both parties did not have any drama with one another. Culpo wished the best for Earle, and the two have not spoken publicly about each other since then. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if anything else comes out of this.