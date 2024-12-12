4 Things We Learned About Brianna Chickenfry & Zach Bryan’s Breakup On ‘Hot Mess’

Brianna LaPaglia (aka Brianna Chickenfry) is everywhere right now. Along with her friendship breakup with Grace O’Malley all over social media, LaPaglia has also been dealing with a very public breakup from country artist Zach Bryan. And after spilling the details about her relationship with O’Malley on the BFFs Podcast, LaPaglia went on Alix Earle’s podcast, Hot Mess, to speak more about her breakup with Bryan.
On Dec. 12, Hot Mess released the episode with LaPaglia titled “Leaving An Abusive Relationship.” (Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team for comment about the title of the episode, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.) Before the podcast began, Earle started by touching on the recent drama between LaPaglia and O’Malley. “I know that there’s stuff circulating online right now between Bri and Grace, and I honestly don’t really know anything about what’s going on there,” Earle said. “This was recorded prior to my knowledge of all of this.”
Earle also said that she wanted to address the recent drama first, since it’s not spoken about in the episode. “I honestly had no idea anything was going on there, and I thought about not airing this episode because I don’t want this to be drama or create more for anyone,” Earle said. “Really, the point of this episode still stands, and there’s such a strong message, and I think it’ll be helpful and there’s some good advice in there for a lot of you guys and a lot of girls.”
In the hour-long episode, LaPaglia revealed a lot about her relationship with Bryan. But, if you don’t have the time to listen to all of it, don’t worry — I had all day. (Kind of. It’s pretty much my job.) So, here are the biggest things that Brianna Chickenfry revealed on Hot Mess.
- LaPaglia Documented her entire relationship with Bryan.
-
LaPaglia shared that, throughout the course of her relationship with Bryan, she created regular video diaries in hopes that it would help her eventually break things off. However, she has yet to post them. “I documented, like for myself, videos to try to get myself to leave,” she said. “I have, like, a trail for probably the past six months of just like telling myself how I feel in this moment, what he did to me… like, ‘This is why I need to leave.'”
She continued, “It’s so hard when you wake up the next day and there’s an apology, and it’s like ‘OK, well, I’m going to stay.'”
LaPaglia also documented her journey post-breakup, and said it made her realize “what kind of relationship” she was in. “I didn’t understand the level of how, like, toxic and abusive it was,” she said. “And, like, rewatching it, it took me a little bit, and I didn’t want to speak on it at first.” Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team for comment on the alleged abuse, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
- According to LaPaglia, Bryan wasn’t supportive of her career.
-
LaPaglia also revealed that Bryan was initially very supportive of her career on social media. But, as time went on, LaPaglia said he became critical of her content, her work, and even the way she dressed. Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team for comment on LaPaglia’s claims, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.
“In the beginning of our relationship, he was, like, so like amazed by how much of a strong woman I was,” LaPaglia shared. “It was, like, his favorite thing about me.”
However, Bryan’s attitude apparently shifted as the relationship continued. “You’re like, ‘Oh, well this is a more serious relationship, maybe they’re more comfortable saying these things,'” LaPaglia said. “Like, [there were these] subtleties that would build up — it was such a mindf*ck because you love the person, obviously, and you fell in love with this person, and you trust this person.”
- Bryan was cheating on her “the whole time,” LaPaglia said.
-
Perhaps one of the biggest bombshells LaPaglia dropped was that Bryan had been cheating on her throughout their entire relationship. Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team for comment on this claim, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
“He got caught on Raya, so he had to post an Instagram Story,” LaPaglia said, firing back at claims that Bryan had dumped her before being spotted on the dating app. She also stated that there was a “whole situation” that happened the night before the two broke up where they decided they would stay together and “figure it out.” Needless to say, that didn’t happen.
“I didn’t know he was cheating on me the whole time,” LaPaglia said. “I kind of brushed over that because the cheating was the most normal part for me, I was like, ‘Oh, cheating. That’s like, normal. Dudes cheat.'”
- There is still more LaPaglia hasn’t said about Bryan.
-
Despite sharing her story on Hot Mess and BFFs, LaPaglia said there is so much more she hasn’t said about her relationship with Bryan. “I think people are also not understanding I am, like, still taking the high road of it,” she said. “I’m, like, barely saying anything. I’m not getting into details. I’m just talking about what other people should look out for.”
LaPaglia also said that, based on the information that she’s given regarding Bryan’s alleged actions, it’s “obvious” to figure out what happened in her relationship. “I have painted such a clear picture,” she said. “And if you can’t see the picture that I’ve painted for you, then I cannot hold your hand and walk you to Lens Crafters.”