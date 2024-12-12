4 Things We Learned About Brianna Chickenfry & Zach Bryan’s Breakup On ‘Hot Mess’

Brianna LaPaglia (aka Brianna Chickenfry) is everywhere right now. Along with her friendship breakup with Grace O’Malley all over social media, LaPaglia has also been dealing with a very public breakup from country artist Zach Bryan. And after spilling the details about her relationship with O’Malley on the BFFs Podcast, LaPaglia went on Alix Earle’s podcast, Hot Mess, to speak more about her breakup with Bryan.

On Dec. 12, Hot Mess released the episode with LaPaglia titled “Leaving An Abusive Relationship.” (Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team for comment about the title of the episode, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.) Before the podcast began, Earle started by touching on the recent drama between LaPaglia and O’Malley. “I know that there’s stuff circulating online right now between Bri and Grace, and I honestly don’t really know anything about what’s going on there,” Earle said. “This was recorded prior to my knowledge of all of this.”

Earle also said that she wanted to address the recent drama first, since it’s not spoken about in the episode. “I honestly had no idea anything was going on there, and I thought about not airing this episode because I don’t want this to be drama or create more for anyone,” Earle said. “Really, the point of this episode still stands, and there’s such a strong message, and I think it’ll be helpful and there’s some good advice in there for a lot of you guys and a lot of girls.”

In the hour-long episode, LaPaglia revealed a lot about her relationship with Bryan. But, if you don’t have the time to listen to all of it, don’t worry — I had all day. (Kind of. It’s pretty much my job.) So, here are the biggest things that Brianna Chickenfry revealed on Hot Mess.