I Wish I Was As Unbothered As Alix Earle Was After Watching Alex Cooper’s Video

We all wake up with hangxiety sometimes, but rarely (if ever) do we wake up to a former friend calling us out on TikTok — unless you’re Alix Earle being called out by Alex Cooper. Luckily for fans of Earle’s, the content creator’s friends knew this moment was monumental, and grabbed a video of her live reaction to Cooper’s video. Earle then took the feud to the next level by releasing the footage on her own TikTok.

Overlaid with text that reads, “If you’re wondering this is how I was woken up the morning after Coachella,” the video shows fellow influencer Sally Carden and Earle’s sister, Ashtin, waiting outside Earle’s door, debating whether or not to wake her with the news. They decide they should, and show her Alex Cooper’s targeted TikTok without any explanation. Earle questions, “Is it funny?” to which Carden replies, “No,” and Earle continues watching with a sly smirk. When Cooper says in her video “Just say it yourself, what’s the beef?” Earle replies “OK.” She says nothing for a moment, then adds, “That just literally made my whole day.” Unbothered queen!

@alixearle Shoutout to my friends for knowing I would want this moment captured 😭 ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

ICYMI, Alex Cooper dropped the video on April 14 directly calling out Earle for reposting shady and “passive aggressive” TikToks, urging her to “just say what [she’s] got to say.” (Her Campus reached out to Earle’s team at the time for comment, but didn’t hear back.) Cooper went on to accuse Earle of creating “fake drama” surrounding their relationship. “I know what happened, and so do you. So talk,” Cooper said. “Unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. So unless you actually have something to say, I’m out.” Just like her mild video reaction, Earle remains unphazed, commenting on Cooper’s video, “Okay on it!!”

Up until this point, any public digs at each other were pretty indirect, but that changed when Earle reposted a April 10 video on TikTok by another content creator, TheBravoMom, who compared Cooper to an “ambulance chaser” and the “grim reaper” for telling people’s personal stories on her Call Her Daddy podcast. (Her Campus reached out to Cooper’s team for comment on Earle reposting the video, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.) “She’s so awful,” TheBravoMom went on to say. “She is profiting off of women’s heartaches and failures.” With her public repost of this video, Earle essentially broke her silence on her feud with Cooper, making her stance on Cooper’s professional life clear.

This beef has been culminating for a few months now, but has now become public. Earle’s Hot Mess podcast was dropped in February 2025 by Cooper’s Unwell Network, which seemed to end both their friendship and business relations.

Now, fans are speculating whether or not Earle will live up to her comments and reposts, and explain what actually went down. In the meantime, though, rumors are swirling about when their relationship went sour. According to gossip account Deuxmoi, some think Earle was “uncomfortable” with Cooper’s treatment of her while they were business partners. Some other fans believe this is all just a PR stunt. Popular Substack writer Emily Sundberg wrote in her newsletter Feed Me that the two were “promoting something and we’re all going to be annoyed.”

Real or not, this drama has’ fans attention, and I’m eager to see where it will go next.