Alex Cooper just publicly addressed her feud with Alix Earle, adding more heat to their speculated friendship drama. Cooper posted a TikTok video on April 13 in which she calls out Earle by name and accuses her of using “fake drama” as a distraction from other things going on online. (Her Campus reached out to Earle’s team for comment or response to Cooper’s video, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.) But how did Cooper and Earle get to this point? Their feud has a lengthy backstory.

ICYMI, Cooper and Earle had a publicly strong friendship until things seemed to turn sour early last year. In February 2025, it was announced that Cooper’s company, Unwell Network, dropped Earle’s Hot Mess podcast. This led fans to speculate that there was trouble in BFF paradise between them, although neither Cooper nor Earle spoke about the situation at the time.

Since their professional split, Cooper and Earle’s friendship has been seemingly nonexistent. Soon after Hot Mess was dropped from Unwell Network, fans noticed that the two were no longer seen together, and their friendship had basically dissolved.

With their strained friendship going on for over a year, tensions are rising with new drama between Cooper and Earle surfacing on TikTok. So, what’s happening between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle now? Their feud just escalated, so let’s break it down.

Earle Reposted A Shady TikTok About Cooper.

Earle reposted a video on TikTok by another content creator that was posted on April 10, 2026. In this video, the creator, TheBravoMom, compared Cooper to an “ambulance chaser” and the “grim reaper” for telling people’s personal stories on her Call Her Daddy podcast. Her Campus reached out to Cooper’s team for comment on Earle reposting the video, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication. “She’s so awful,” TheBravoMom went on to say. “She is profiting off of women’s heartaches and failures.” With her public repost of this video, Earle essentially broke her silence on her feud with Cooper, making her stance on Cooper’s professional life clear.

Cooper Called Out Earle By Name In A TikTok.

Cooper posted her own TikTok on April 13, 2026, addressing Earle’s TikTok repost. She called out Earle for indirectly adding heat to their feud through “passive-aggressive reposts.” “Alix Earle… I gotta call you out here,” Cooper said. “You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself.”

Cooper went on to accuse Earle of creating “fake drama” surrounding their relationship. “I know what happened, and so do you. So talk,” Cooper said. “Unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. So unless you actually have something to say, I’m out.”