Here’s The Tea On All Of Alix Earle’s ‘DWTS’ Dances So Far

For everyone tuning into Dancing With The Stars this season, you may have noticed that TikTok star Alix Earle knows what it takes to cha-cha and jive — and, after Episode 2, apparently she can seriously break it down with a shoulder freeze, too. (Anyone else gagged? No? Just me?) That’s right. Earle is in full swing, and her fans are in an absolute frenzy watching her serve stunning looks and action-packed choreography (myself included).

Making her debut on the show’s Tuesday, Sept. 16 season premiere with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the 24-year-old revealed she’s always dreamt of being on DWTS and couldn’t wait to show everyone her competitive side and make her younger self proud. She’s been sharing her behind-the-scenes content with her fans on TikTok — including rehearsal fit-checks, GRWMs, costume reveals, and even sharing the physical toll DWTS Season 34 has already taken on her.

Covered in bruises, missing a toenail, and even struggling to walk, Earle made a TikTok video after practice during Week 2, admitting how hard it’s been for her — but nothing’s stopping her.

@alixearle Week 2 is not going as smoothly for big al hahaha ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

Our influencer baddie doesn’t plan on backing down, and she’s determined to take home the coveted mirror ball trophy. If you missed Earle’s first two dances — don’t worry, bestie, we got you. Here’s everything you need to know about Earle’s DWTS performances — including scores, dance style, costumes, and scores.

Week 1: Cha-Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears

All eyes were on Earle as she delivered glitz and glam in her debut performance with Chmerkovskiy in week one. The couple danced the cha-cha to Britney Spears’s “Circus”. The DWTS theme for week one was “Personal Anthems,” where each star chose a song they thought spoke to them and who they are. And I mean, no better song represents Earle’s confidence than a Britney Spears hit.

Earle wore a glamorous long-sleeve Latin fringe dress with white, red, and black lace. The dress complimented her well with a sharp V-neck and fringe details, including a thick, red and black choker that tied the outfit together. She wore her long blonde hair in a crimped half-up updo, and rocked a subtle smoky eye with rosy cheeks. Chmerkovskiy’s outfit complemented her well, with a white and black shirt to match (but let her shine with the red, as he should).

The couple scored a total of 13 points out of 20 — earning a 7 from Derek Hough and a 6 from Bruno Tonioli. Earle and Chmerkovskiy tied with couple Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong, behind couples Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, and Robert Irwin and Witney Carson.

Week 2: Jive to “Mambo No.5” by Lou Bega

In week two’s double-elimination round, Earle and Chmerkovskiy danced the Jive to Lou Bega’s Mambo No. 5 — and it seems to be a new fan favourite. The DWTS theme for this week was “One-Hit-Wonders,” where couples had to choose a popular song from a one-hit-wonder artist (and c’mon, they couldn’t have picked a groovier option for the jive). And did anyone see her shoulder freeze?!

Earle served 70’s glam this week with a lime-green shadow to match her green green top and fringe skirt (emphasis on the fringe), pink cheeks and lips, and tight blonde curls. Chmerkovskiy wore a bright yellow suit with an unbuttoned green undershirt to match Earle. The two are going for colour this season, and I love it.

The couple scored a total of 21 points out of 30 — earning a 7 from Carrie Ann Inaba, Hough, and Tonioli. The couple tied, once again, with Jauregui and Armstrong, and also Baldwin and Savchenko, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten. Their total for both nights now sits at 34 out of 50.

Earle, like everyone this season, is putting everything she’s got into her performances — and it shows. You know where I’ll be every Tuesday at 8 p.m.