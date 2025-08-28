‘DWTS’ Is Coming Back Soon, But Who’s Paired With Who?

Calling all Dancing With The Stars fans! The premiere of Season 34 is inching closer and closer, and the show has already locked in some pretty major stars for the competition — including influencer Alix Earle, famous zookeeper Robert Irwin (yes, the one from the Calvin Klein commercial), and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.

Set to premiere on ABC and Disney+ in September, this coming season of DWTS will pit celebrities against each other in a fiery ballroom dance-style competition (as always). Each celeb will be paired with a professional dancer to guide them through their DWTS journey and help them win the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. The show will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough and judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough — much like previous seasons.

Although we won’t know much more bout DWTS Season 34 until closer to the season’s premiere, I can tell you when pairings will be announced, who’s confirmed to hit the dancefloor, when the season will premiere, and everything else I know about this season’s DWTS so far. So, if you’re looking for your one-stop for all the DWTS Season 34 tea, you’ve come to the right place.

When is DWTS Season 34 premiering?

DWTS Season 34 will premiere on Tuesday, September 16, on ABC and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will be released weekly on Tuesday nights.

The show broke the news on Instagram with a video featuring co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianna Hough seemingly warming up in a dance studio — and as you can imagine, fans (and cast members) were ecstatic in the comment section.

Recurring cast member and professional dancer Rylee Arnold commented on the Instagram post “IT’S HERE!!!!!!🙌🙌🙌”, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Leavitt commented “AHHHHHHHH”.

When will the DWTS Season 34 pairings be announced?

The pairings won’t be announced until about a week before the season’s premiere (if we go off past patterns, of course). Good news for fans, though — we have a date: The full cast will be announced exclusively on Good Morning America (as it’s been in the past) on Sept. 3.

Who is confirmed to be on DWTS Season 34?

While we don’t quite yet know who all will be performing on DWTS this season, there are a few straggler celebs that have been confirmed (and I’m not mad about it). So far, as I’ve mentioned, we have Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt, and Jen Affleck, who have all been confirmed to dance on this season of DWTS. So far, these are the only four confirmed cast members for this season. They’ve all shared content on their social media, hyping up the season and exciting fans.

Other celebrities that have been rumored to join the cast include Hilaria Baldwin, Andy Richter, Baron Davis, Corey Feldman, Danielle Fishel, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, Jordan Chiles, and Scott Hoying — according to hints dropped on their social media.

As for the pros, you’ll likely see a lot of familiar faces: Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Gleb Savchenko, Jan Ravnik, Jenna Johnson, Mark Ballas, Pasha Pashkov, Rylee Arnold, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Witney Carson. Oh! And we can’t forget newcomer Jan Ravnik, who was announced to join the ensemble on Good Morning America on Aug. 28.



Dancing With the Stars Casts Jan Ravnik, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Dancer, as New Pro https://t.co/J1sdOjaqKK pic.twitter.com/WrJwTYWugG — E! News (@enews) August 28, 2025

2025 marks DWTS’ 20th anniversary and makes this season extra special — and we can already tell they’re pulling out all the stops for the occasion.