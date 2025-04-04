Unpacking The Alix Earle & Camilla Araújo Ultra Miami Drama

The girls are fighting! Well, at least they were. (IDEK anymore.) If you’re on the same side of TikTok as me, you’re probably caught up on that Alix Earle and Camilla Araújo drama that happened during Ultra Miami 2025. But if you aren’t? Then get ready for some tea, ’cause I’m spilling.

On April 2, influencer and member of the Bop House Camilla Araújo posted a video recapping her run-in with an unnamed influencer at the popular Ultra Music Festival, which took place March 27-29 in Miami. According to Araújo, the influencer she met was one of her “idols,” and when she saw her at the festival, she wanted to introduce herself. “I recently met one of my favorite influencers, and it did not go the way I thought it was gonna go,” Araújo said, starting off her video.

Araújo said she saw the influencer in the VIP section of the festival, and when she approached and asked to take a shot with her, Araújo said the influencer was standoffish and dismissive. “I was like ‘I really love you, I love your content and I’ve been watching you for a long time,'” Araújo said. “I don’t know if something was happening and I wasn’t aware of it, but the way I felt so dismissed?”

Araújo continued, “The way they responded was like, ‘I mean, yeah, like, I’ll have a shot. Like, I don’t really care.'” Then, after the exchange, Araújo said that the influencer left without taking a shot, and went into the GA crowd of the festival. “It’s literally not that they were like, rude or anything,” Araújo said. “But the way I felt dismissed was like insane, because when I meet you guys, I want you to feel heard.”

In the comments, fans were quick to suggest the influencer was Alix Earle, who was also at Ultra over the weekend. Additionally, fans also speculated the influencer to be Earle since she’s known to ditch the VIP tent to join the GA pit. “Feels like Alix bc she said they wanted to go to GA 😭,” one fan wrote.

Within an hour of posting, though, Earle hopped into the comment section of Araújo’s video, writing, “Hi I just dm you if this is abt me! I would never be outright rude or dismissive to someone.. want to figure this out 💗”

Additionally, Earle addressed the drama in her own comment section. In the comments of her most recent video, a fan commented, “Camila felt dismissed 😥,” which prompted Earle to respond, “I messaged her! I am always nice to everyone I think the declining the shot/me being tired on Sunday got taken the wrong way. ♥️Regardless I apologized never want anyone to feel that way.”

Araújo hasn’t spoken about the situation further, so I guess the ball is in her court. Hopefully, the two work it out! And the world keeps spinning…