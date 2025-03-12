Alex Cooper Is Stepping Into Her Reality TV Era With A New Dating Show

Daddy Gang, our founding father is bringing us a new reality TV show, and let’s face it, it’s bound to be good. That’s right, Alex Cooper is bringing an unscripted dating show to Hulu through her company, Unwell Productions.

This exciting news was announced on Mar. 12, and though we virtually know nothing about the show yet, we do know that it’s tentatively titled Overboard for Love. It’s also been revealed that Cooper will be an executive producer alongside her husband, Matt Kaplan, and Mina Lefevre (a producer on XO, Kitty). As the title suggests, the show will take place on the sea or, rather, on a luxury yacht and feature singles who are looking for love. But, of course, there’s a twist.

The official logline reads, “Step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love. But there’s a twist …gaining access to the yacht’s extravagant amenities won’t be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?”

This producing credit only adds to Cooper’s impressive accomplishments, from joining Sirius XM to being the official hydration sponsor for the National Women’s Soccer League, this show is by far the most encapsulating of Cooper’s accomplishments.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Unwell Productions’ first unscripted series, Overboard for Love, is coming to life with our amazing partner, Hulu,” Cooper shared in a statement released on March 12. “This project marks a major milestone for us, perfectly reflecting our vision of creating bold, unfiltered content that pushes boundaries. We’ve designed a truly unique dating show, and I can’t wait for viewers to see what Unwell is capable of.”

Working alongside Cooper will also be Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television. “I’m incredibly excited to be collaborating with Alex and the team at Unwell Productions on their first television project,” he said. “Alex is a trailblazer who is undoubtedly shaping the future of entertainment, and this is only the beginning of an exciting journey as we welcome her to the family.”

It’s safe to say that this is by far the biggest romance venture our founding father has taken us through and I’m so here for it.