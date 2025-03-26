Fans Are Spiraling Over This ‘White Lotus’ Shooter Theory (Involving… Maggie Simpson?)

If you’re looking to overanalyze the most recent episode of The White Lotus, then you’ve come to the right place. ICYMI, Episode 6 was full of wild moments — including *that* scene of the Ratliff brothers (I shudder at the thought). And while there have definitely been some shocking developments this season, real stans of the show know that the devil is in the details. So, if you’ve been going down a rabbit hole about the Maggie Simpson necklace that appeared on The White Lotus, you’re not alone — and I’m getting to the bottom of it. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 3 of White Lotus ahead.

But first, a recap. Episode 6 takes place after the Full Moon Party (which was just dramatic in and of itself). Belinda and Pornchai finally hook up (which her son basically walks in on, and he’s totally chill about it), Greg invites Belinda to his house for a dinner party, and the Ratliffs visit the monastery where Piper plans to move after graduation. Oh, and those three blonde women are still talking sh*t on each other. Like, constantly.

Perhaps the wildest plotline of the episode is the Ratliff brothers beginning to recall the unsettling (*cough* incestuous *cough*) events of the night before. Chloe, Greg’s girlfriend, had a threesome with the Ratliff brothers on Greg’s boat — and he confronts Chloe about his suspicions on the phone the very next morning. And this is where the Maggie Simpson necklace comes in.

It’s a small detail, but we White Lotus fans leave no detail unscathed — including accessories. As Chloe speaks on the phone to Greg, fans took notice of her necklace, which features a small pendant of Maggie Simpson from the iconic television show The Simpsons. And while it might seem random AF, fans have some theories about its meaning.

The theory stems from a 1995 episode of The Simpsons titled “Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part Two.” In the episode, an investigation opens after Mr. Burns (a rich bald guy) is shot in the previous episode. While Burns originally believed that Homer was the shooter, it’s revealed that, spoiler alert, the shooter was none other than the baby of the Simpsons family, Maggie Simpson.

OK, so how does this relate to The White Lotus? Well, fans believe this Easter egg points to Chloe shooting Greg at some point in the final episodes of the show. Or, in a much darker twist, Chloe is the shooter that’s heard in the first episode of Season 3. And that’s basically where the theory ends.

Personally, I’m not all in on this theory (I still think it’s the monkeys, OK?), but it’s definitely something I’m keeping in mind.