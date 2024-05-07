Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
An AI-generated photo of Katy Perry
@katyperry via Instagram
You Weren’t The Only One Fooled By Those Viral AI Photos Of Katy Perry At The Met Gala

Eileen Flaherty

The 2024 Met Gala has officially wrapped and a fair amount of this year’s looks were rather underwhelming. However, one “look” almost saved the night, and that would be none other than Katy Perry… if she was actually there. ICYMI, an AI-generated image of Katy Perry at the 2024 Met Gala went viral on May 6, and for a good reason: the dress was beautiful and the image looked so real, that even Perry’s mom fell for it! 

In the midst of the Met Gala red carpet, two images of Perry began circulating on Twitter. The first showed her standing on the red carpet wearing a stunning ball gown covered in flowers and butterflies. The second photo was a close-up shot of the singer wearing a metallic corset top with a large key down the middle and a skirt of flowers, leaves, and vines. 

The images looked so real that Perry shared them on her Instagram, while revealing that she wasn’t actually at this year’s Met. “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work,” she captioned the post. 

Perry also shared a text exchange between her and her mom, which was hilarious. Her mom was just as confused as the rest of us and texted Perry, “What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.” Perry responded with, “lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!” 

It’s safe to say that this look being fake shocked a lot of people. Users on Twitter who were obsessed with Perry’s Met Gala outfit but figured out that the photos were AI-generated thanks to a tweet that’s amassed over 300,000 likes. 

But many started to pick up on the fact that it was a fake image in the comments. 

I’m among one of the many people who fell for this, and TBH, I still wish it was a real look, because it would’ve been my favorite of the night. 

If you need me, I’ll be finding a way to make that AI dress a reality. 

