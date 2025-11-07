Sunrae nation, rise. As of Nov. 7, Addison Rae is officially an award-nominated artist, snagging a nomination for “Best New Artist” at the 2026 Grammys. As a former TikToker, Rae’s rise to fame was totally unexpected — but her “rebrand” had the entire internet gagged. And now, with her 2026 Grammy nomination, her fans are taking to social media to celebrate. (It’s me, I’m fans.)

If you’re not familiar with Rae’s game, then I’ll have you know she’s been around for a minute. The Louisiana native made a name for herself on TikTok back in 2019, posting lip-syncing and dancing videos on the platform. She quickly became one of the platform’s biggest creators, amassing millions of followers and collaborating with the infamous Hype House, a content creator collective which featured fellow famous TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, and more.

Rae began releasing music in 2021, but only started receiving major recognition and praise for her 2025 debut album, Addison. Since then, Rae has been touring the world, garnering millions of new fans with her nostalgic and unique musical style. Now, she’s officially a Grammy nominee — and the internet couldn’t be more proud.

I mean, IDK about you, but I never would’ve guessed in a million years that Addison Rae would be one of my favorite musical artists — let alone a critically acclaimed one.

addison rae being an actually talented musician is such a mind fuck — gabriel (@gabrielmserrano) November 7, 2025

imagine telling someone back in 2020 that addison rae would become a 2-time grammy nominated musician in a few years pic.twitter.com/myE4RZzaLo — sam (@Govrnmentjudas) November 7, 2025

imagine telling someone in 2020 that Addison Rae was going to be a Grammy nominated artist… she really did that — dea (@superfreakydea) November 7, 2025

nobody believed me one year ago when i said addison rae was next up. look at where we are now. best new artist grammy nom. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/V6XPaUH4A0 — mikal (@fcrgiveme) November 7, 2025

But hey, congrats to my girl!

it’s a great day to be an addison rae fan pic.twitter.com/q1p9PF4ke5 — ໊ (@ihategaylors) November 7, 2025

NOMINATED FOR BEST NEW ARTIST AT THE #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/4rFRCbRSUQ — addison rae on (@addisonraeon) November 7, 2025

addison rae is officially a grammy nominated artist… they called me crazy but i knew pic.twitter.com/MpbDrzoOXG — 👩🏾‍💻 (@wereallydgaf) November 7, 2025

ADDISON GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTIST RAE IKTRRRRRRR pic.twitter.com/NBQdPxiQS8 — mateo🫀 (@melofknblonde) November 7, 2025

ADDISON RAE GRAMMY NOMINEE pic.twitter.com/8Ab3tnI1c9 — Info Addison Rae (@infoaddisonrbr) November 7, 2025

BEST NEW ARTIST ADDISON RAE pic.twitter.com/mo63zXTqlM — jayboo (@supershy44) November 7, 2025

the concept of chappell roan handing addison rae her best new artist grammy pic.twitter.com/BDivCB3MBZ — syd🐇 (@COSMlCSYD) November 7, 2025

You can see the whole list of nominees on the Grammys website.