Addison Rae Name-Dropped 3 Pop Icons On Her Album & Fans Are *Gagged*

It’s June 6, 2025, and Addison Rae just single-handedly saved pop music. A few years ago, this sentence would have sent the world into a tailspin. But after she dropped her debut album Addison, the internet is hailing the former TikTok star as Gen Z’s pop princess. And not only did she drop 12 glittery, electro-pop tracks just in time for summer, she also name-dropped pop icons Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Lana Del Rey, on her song “Money is Everything.” (Real recognizes real.)

The album’s third track, “Money is Everything” is all about, simply put, having fun with your money. In the first verse, Addison sings “When I was growing up / Mama always told me to save my money / So I never had to rely on a man to take care of me / But money’s not coming with me to Heaven / And I have a lot of it / So, can’t a girl just have fun?” And honestly, y’all, is she wrong?

As the song continues, Addison continues this sentiment, even nodding to Marilyn Monroe in the lyric “Diamonds are my best friend like I’m Norma Jeane.” However, that’s not the only it-girl Addison mentions in the song. In the second verse, she sings, “I drink on the nights that I wanna remember / And when I’m up dancing, please, DJ, play Madonna / Wanna roll one with Lana, get high with Gaga.” Me too, girl.

Now, this isn’t the first time Addison has mentioned artists like Madonna, Lana, and Gaga concerning her music. In a May interview with Popcast, Addison said that her album was inspired by iconic performances from Madonna and Lady Gaga, saying in part, “I think, like, just moods that I would feel from images from those performances, I was kind of like, ‘this is what I hope to carry.'”

While Addison hasn’t explicitly mentioned Lana in any interviews, she’s been a longtime fan of the artist — often using her songs in TikToks and seemingly drawing inspiration from her music in the song “Diet Pepsi.” Lana has returned the love, posting a video of her jamming out to “Diet Pepsi” to her Instagram story in May.

Of course, the internet is absolutely gagged over the name-drop. And I can’t blame ’em.

A true student of pop music, forreal.