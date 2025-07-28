Here’s Charli D’Amelio’s Skin Care Routine After A ‘& Juliet’ Show On Broadway

Having graced our screens for years now, Charli D’Amelio has left her mark on social media, television, and the Broadway stage, all while doing it on her own terms. Having danced competitively for over 10 years, it’s no surprise that D’Amelio’s & Juliet Broadway run has garnered major attention.

Following the story of a reimagined Juliet who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after Romeo’s death, D’Amelio plays Charmion, an ensemble member with a dance-heavy part. “I’m so lucky that I’m surrounded by so many amazing people who want to see everybody win,” she tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “I’m already learning so much from all of my castmates.”

Between creating social media content, managing a busy show schedule, and carving out time for herself, D’Amelio has a lot to balance. It’s a lifestyle that could take a toll on someone’s skin, and D’Amelio has been open about her own skin struggles. “My skin care routine has definitely changed just due to the fact that I wear a lot more makeup every day. We have to have that full beat for the show, so it’s been a journey trying to find exactly what works for my skin.” D’Amelio’s partnership with CeraVe for their 20th anniversary campaign was a natural one for the dancer, with the brand’s products remaining a consistent part of her routine through every new chapter.

Her Campus sat down with D’Amelio to chat about her skin care journey, Broadway debut, and how she balances social media and self-care during her time away from the spotlight.

This Interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You’ve previously opened up about your struggles with acne and shared how CeraVe’s products have become staples in your routine. Give readers an update on your skin care routine now. How often do you wash your face, and what products are you using on a daily/weekly basis?

Normally, after a show, if I don’t get a little distracted right away, I’ll go right to my bathroom sink, wash my face, take my makeup off, and put moisturizer on. Then I’ll wash my face in the shower, do my skin care again, and when I wake up, use the CeraVe Foaming Face Cleanser, CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, and SPF.

I am still on acne medication for my acne that can’t be fixed with just skin care. I will say the CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream was really, really helpful during the super dry months in New York City. If I have any scabbed acne, I find that sleeping with a little glob on a pimple really does help me.

Are there any trends, tips, routines, or products that you’ve seen online first that are now incorporated into your routine?

Yes! If I really feel the need, I’ll put my face in a bucket of ice water or rub an ice cube on my face. There’s something about it — it’s really, really nice. I also tried mouth taping, but I’m a big late-night snacker, so it hasn’t worked out for me yet. I’m hoping that I can get on that wave. But it’s hard, I need a very simple skin care routine [with] the least amount of steps possible.

With & Juliet being a jukebox musical and trending songs playing a big part in your social media content, do you have any favorite tracks from the show that you especially love listening to or performing to?

Oh my gosh, absolutely! You can ask anyone in the Juliet crew dressing room, if I’m on aux, trust, I will be playing the & Juliet soundtrack. And they’re like, “We are about to do the show, are you serious?” and I’m like, “Yeah,” I love it. I did discover “Now or Never,” the Pitbull version. That song is in the show, and once I found the Pitbull version, [it plays] in my AirPods half the time.

Since you’ve had such a large presence on social media for years now. How has your relationship with creating content changed since you first went viral?

My way to go about social media has always been not having a plan, not feeling like I need to be tied to anything besides what feels right to me in the moment. And I’m very, very lucky that I’ve been able to do that thus far. I just kind of post when it feels right, not put too much pressure on myself, and do what I feel. I’m doing a very, very physically demanding show eight times a week, and I have a lot more pressure to take care of myself, rest, and recover. So I sometimes prioritize [self-care] a little bit more than I do posting.

Between juggling Broadway, social media, and everything else in your personal life, how do you prioritize self-care?

I think finding the things that really make me feel put-together. Having a clean space is definitely one of them. Little things, like always putting on an earring, a nice relaxing shower, getting physical therapy, or whatever it may be. It can be as small as tweezing my eyebrows. I let my body and mind take over and allow myself to do whatever I need that day.

As your career continues to evolve, are there any other creative avenues you’re hoping to explore next?

This world has been so amazing, getting into the Broadway world as a whole. I’ve learned so much from my friends, people on the cast, and everyone I’ve been around, about just how many avenues there can be in the creative spaces I enjoy.