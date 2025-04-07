The buzz around women’s basketball right now? Completely undeniable. College basketball players have become household names, fanbases are bigger (and louder) than ever, and the hype isn’t just staying on campuses — it’s following these athletes all the way to the pros. With the 2025 WNBA Draft just around the corner, some of the most exciting players in the game are about to take their talents to the next level, and honestly, it’s about time they got the spotlight they deserve.

Of course, the WNBA draft of 2024 saw plenty of hype, too, with NCAA superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese both drawing major attention as they made their way to their respective teams in their rookie seasons as pros. But, TBH, it seems like the excitement over women’s basketball is only growing, and 2025 might be an even bigger season for the college athletes who are making their way into the big leagues.

So, whether you’ve been following all season long or are just tuning in following the Women’s March Madness championship game, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s WNBA Draft.

When Is The 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 14, and it’s being held at The Shed, a cultural center located in New York City. The draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks each, giving the teams a chance to build their rosters for the upcoming season.

As usual, the draft order is determined by the inverse standings of the previous season, (basically the worst-performing teams get first pick), with the first four picks decided by the WNBA Draft Lottery. This year is especially historic, given that the league is welcoming its first new team in 17 years: the Golden State Valkyries (Bay Area girlies are about to start repping purple and black), who will make their first ever selection with the No. 5 overall pick.

Where Can I Watch The 2025 WNBA Draft?

You can catch the draft live on ESPN from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET. Coverage begins with the WNBA Countdown at 7 p.m. ET, which will stream live on the ESPN app.

What Can I Expect From The 2025 WNBA Draft?

The name on everyone’s radar this year? Paige Bueckers. The UConn standout — who spent five years with the program after battling multiple injuries — is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. After winning the this year’s national championship, all signs point to her being selected by the Dallas Wings on April 14.

But Bueckers won’t be the only star at the draft. International talent is also making waves, including a 6-foot-6 French center who garnered attention during the 2025 Paris Olympics, Dominique Malonga, who played for the French Olympic team. With the Seattle Storm holding a high draft pick, there’s speculation that team may add Malonga to an already impressive front court roster.

And let’s not forget the Golden State Valkyries. With their No. 5 pick, all eyes will be on how they plan to shape their first-ever roster — and what kind of statement they’ll make as the WNBA’s newest team.

Other notable players to watch in the 2025 WNBA draft include Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Shyanne Sellers, Aneesah Morrow, and Georgia Amoore. With this much talent entering the league, one thing is very clear: The future of the WNBA isn’t just bright; it’s unstoppable.