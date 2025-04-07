Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Who Is Paige Buckers Dating? The Internet Has Some Thoughts

It’s a good time to be a UConn fan. ICYMI, the University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball Team won the national championship on April 6 — landing all-star Paige Bueckers her first championship ring. A force on both the court and in pop culture, Bueckers is the athlete of the moment. And even though she can shoot from half-court and smoke anyone in a 1:1, the majority of the internet is asking a question not related to her athletic skills: Is Paige Bueckers single?

Long story short, yes — it appears that Bueckers isn’t dating anyone. And even though she’s a super private person, it seems like Bueckers isn’t even in a “secret” relationship off the court. In a February interview with GQ, Bueckers said, “I’m more just focused on basketball,” and said that, “It’s a crazy world out here” when it comes to dating. (I mean… is she wrong?)

However, this hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing who the three-time, first-team All-American is dating. In the past, Bueckers has been linked to NBA star Jalen Suggs, her childhood friend from Minnesota — but the two are simply just friends. Additionally, Bueckers was previously rumored to be dating Oklahoma Sooners star and current New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, as well as fellow UConn basketball player Matt Freeman. That said, Bueckers has never acknowledged these rumors, so we can chalk them up to just that: rumors.

Fans have also shipped Bueckers with her UConn teammate (and best friend) Azzi Fudd. Personally, though, I think this is all in good fun. Who isn’t in love with their bestie?

So, there you have it. Is Paige Bueckers single? Probably — but who cares? I’m more interested in who she’s committing to during the WNBA draft — not in the dating game.

