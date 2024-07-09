Grab Some Popcorn: Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Are About To Be Teammates

In the world of sports, unexpected alliances can often be as thrilling as the games themselves. Over the past year, women’s college basketball has garnered a record-shattering amount of attention (finally!), with rising stars becoming household names. In particular, during the 2023 March Madness season, sports fans witnessed a rivalry between two college powerhouses: Angel Reese, the power forward from Louisiana State University, and Caitlin Clark, the point guard from the University of Iowa. These two remarkable women had the internet divided, with conversations about sportsmanship, double standards, and when sports commentary crosses the line. TBH, it got pretty messy — but it was also riveting.

Both women more than earned their share of fan attention. By the end of the 2023 women’s college basketball season, Reese had won an NCAA championship with LSU, was named First-Team All-American, and earned the title of Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four. Meanwhile, Clark is considered one of the greatest collegiate players of all time. At Iowa, she scored more points than any college basketball player ever (men or women).

However, this year proved to be a hard reset for both Reese and Clark as the two rookies left college behind to enter the 2024 WNBA draft. Clark was the No. 1 overall pick, selected by the Indiana Fever. Reese was the No. 7 overall pick, selected by the Chicago Sky.

Clark and Reese have spent the 2024 season adjusting to life as professional basketball players, and thriving while doing so. But now, they face one of their buzziest challenges yet: playing on the same team together. On July 2, the WNBA announced Reese and Clark will take to the court as teammates for the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star game.

With the announcement of the All-Star game teams, fans are left wondering how Reese and Clark will take to the court come game time. This has the potential to become a breaking-the-internet moment: Will their competitive natures translate into the partnership fans didn’t know they needed, or will their past rivalry spark new drama on the court? One thing is certain, the world will be watching.

TEAM WNBA VS. TEAM USA ALL-STARS ARE SET 🔥



Who you rocking with? 🍿 pic.twitter.com/tUMx7uiCfv — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2024

What Is The WNBA All-Star Game?

The WNBA All-Star Game is an annual basketball game and skill competition featuring the league’s star players (aka the All Stars) who are voted in by fans, coaches, and a national panel of sports journalists. Typically the event happens over the course of a weekend, with mini competitions leading up to the main event, the All-Star game, a basketball game consisting of the All Stars split into two teams — Team WNBA vs Team USA (aka the USA Basketball Women’s National Team) — playing against each other.

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star game will be hosted at the Footprint Center in Phoenix and is scheduled for July 19 and 20. The first day will feature the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, leading up to the main event the next day, the All-Star game. There will be individual winners for the first two events, but only one team can win the All-Star game, so place your bets (responsibly!) now.

Team WNBA Roster

DeWanna Bonner Aliyah Boston Caitlin Clark Allisha Gray Dearica Hamby Brionna Jones Jonquel Jones Kayla McBride Kelsey Mitchell Arike Ogunbowale Nneka Ogwumike Angel Reese

Team USA Roster

Napheesa Collier Kahleah Copper Chelsea Gray Brittney Griner Sabrina Ionescu Jewell Loyd Kelsey Plum Breanna Stewart Diana Taurasi Alyssa Thomas A’ja Wilson Jackie Young

How To Watch The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

The Skills Challenge will air on July 19, at 6 p.m. ET, on ESPN, followed by the 3-Point Contest. The main event, the All-Star Game, will air on July 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET, on ABC. The weekend events can also be streamed on Hulu for those who have the Live TV package.