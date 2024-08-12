Nobody Move: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, & More Are Performing At The MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards are right around the corner, and they’re gearing up to be one of the most iconic awards ceremonies in history. With first-time nominees like Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan finally getting their flowers, I was truly hoping they’d join the list of intended performers at the upcoming ceremony. Well, luckily enough, they’re both set to perform at the 2024 MTV VMAs, alongside several other star-studded artists.

As new nominees and undeniable shining stars, Carpenter and Roan are two of the most highly anticipated acts at this years VMAs. Joining the “Espresso” and “Good Luck Babe!” singers are Camilla Cabello, GloRilla, and Rauw Alejandro. Each artist is in their prime, and I have to give it to the VMAs — they picked a good lineup for the show. Noticeably, Cabello is the only artist on the list who has already performed at the show, heightening the anticipation surrounding Carpenter, Roan, GloRilla, and Alejandro’s VMAs debuts.

But that’s not the only recent news about the night, as the actual day of the ceremony has shifted. Yes, the VMAs were supposed to occur on Sept. 10, 2024, but it was announced on Aug. 12 that the event has been shifted to Sept. 11 to recognize the anniversary of 9/11. MTV revealed that they’d be supporting the nonprofit organizations 9/11 Day and Tuesday’s Children, both of which benefit families of fallen 9/11 victims.

This year’s MTV VMAs are shaping up to be one memorable night for music, if I do say so myself, and we certainly have this year’s nominees to thank for that. It’s no secret that we’ve been indulging in the Summer of Sabrina, boosted by her breakout tracks “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” With Carpenter’s new album Short N’ Sweet slated for an Aug. 23 release, it’s likely we could see her perform some new tracks for the very first time. It comes as no surprise that she’s headlining the VMAs alongside Roan, one of pop’s other rising superstars.

Self-proclaimed as “your favorite artist’s favorite artist,” I wouldn’t be surprised if Roan joined forces with Carpenter for a surprise performance during the award ceremony. Better yet, what if Roan is featured on a track off ofCarpenter’s latest album? Seriously, we have no idea what we’re in for with these two, and it may just be one of the best VMAs performances of all time.

It will be interesting to see if Carpenter’s mentor, Taylor Swif,t will make an appearance in support of her friend. Aside from championing the “Nonsense” singer, Swift is the most nominated artist with 10 nods under her belt.

Another artist I think will make an appearance at the 2024 MTV VMAs is Ariana Grande. With six nominations, I’d expect Grande to make an unwarranted appearance (and maybe even dish out an award) alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo to promote their upcoming movie. Also, eternal sunshine is a masterpiece, IMHO, so it would just feel right if Grande received her flowers for the project at the VMAs.

All in all, I can’t wait for the 2024 MTV VMAs. I’m a huge fan of music, and I’m ecstatic to see what new tracks Carpenter performs for the first time who walks away with the most Moon People, and which celen will have the most viral moment(s) of the night.