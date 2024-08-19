The Bama Rush Results Are In — Here’s Where Your Fave PNMs Ended Up

Even if you are not on RushTok, you know about Bama Rush. Beginning Aug. 10, potential new members (PNMs) flood the University of Alabama to find their sisterhood for the next four years. And us loyal viewers are let in on the journey, following our favorite girlies as they get ready in the morning and decompress at night, hoping alongside them that they get in where they want. So, what were the 2024 Bama Rush results?
Rush is a notoriously secretive process. Unless you’re in a sorority, or assisting with recruitment, you may never fully understand the ins and outs of the process — but Bama Rush gives a different level of insight to those watching. To those unfamiliar with Greek life or rushing, the TikTok phenomenon allows you to find out what’s trending in fashion or jewelry, or the ability to watch in horror as you realize how early some of these folks have to wake up to get ready. But as you continue to watch the Bama Rush participants, you may find yourself rooting for each and every one of them to run home to the sorority of their choice.
So, where did this year’s favorite Bama Rush recruits end up, anyway? Here are the Bama Rush 2024 results, because I know you were wondering.
- Anna Mul ended up at Pi Beta Phi.
The incredibly sweet and soft-spoken Anna Mul has been open about her nerves in the lead-up to rush as a girl from small-town Wyoming. But, it all worked out and she is going home to Pi Beta Phi! Congrats, Anna!
- May is headed to Pi Beta Phi.
How could May not have made an impression on every house with her dramatic curled hair? It seemed to have worked on TikTok, with many calling her “this season’s main character.” However, her rush journey has come to an end at Pi Beta Phi!
- ADPi was calling Sydney Daniel’s name.
The girl in pink ended as a very excited Alpha Delta Pi, already proclaiming how her fellow class of 2028 ADPis are her besties. How cute!
- Anna rushed the boat for Delta Gamma.
The ever so cutesy, ever so demure Anna, who explained the whole rush process to her audience, received a bid from Delta Gamma! She was overwhelmed with emotions and grinning from ear to ear — very mindful.
- Addison Rosen couldn’t be happier to be an AOPi.
Addy went Alpha Omega Pi and ran so hard she got a side stitch. She is already off on her sisterhood retreat — which I didn’t even know was a thing, but now I’m jealous. Congratulations!
- Who will Alexandria Kirksey be tonight? A Pi Phi!
“Freshman year, I’ll pledge Pi Phi,” and Alexandria did! She ended up at Pi Beta Phi which makes her the third Bama Rush girlie on this list to go Pi Phi. What a big year for that house!
- Ella Parrish ran home to Alpha Gamma Delta.
Southern belle Ella Parrish — who many predicted would go Alpha Gam — went Alpha Gam! “Bid day, best day,” she labeled her announcement TikTok, so she’s pretty happy with that!
- Gamma Phi Beta has Ava Fox’s heart.
GPhi saw her stunning hair and knew that they needed Ava as a sister. Obviously, she’s beautiful, but her laidback, chill energy was contrasted with her genuine joy upon receiving her bid. She said she would be grateful no matter what, and that seems to be the case!
- Morgan Greco went Phi Mu.
The more rush-successful Morgan is now a Phi Mu! Congrats to her and thank you for dropping your hair routine, it looked so cute in every video.
- Anaya Chanel is anchored to DG.
The gorgeous Anaya ran home to Delta Gamma, as many predicted she would! She may have been one of the loudest screams of joy recorded, and I can only hope that that happiness follows her and the rest of her sisters!
- Emma Young followed in her mom’s footsteps and is now an ADPi.
Don’t forget the first and fine, Alpha Delta Pi, because Emma sure didn’t! Seeing how her mom, Lisa, met her best friend their sophomore year through their sorority inspired Emma to rush to meet her future bestie, and I seriously hope she does too!
- The obvious Zeta Blair Vickery is officially a Zeta.
The beautiful and six-foot-tall Blair (with her aforementioned roomie Sydney Daniel) rushed Zeta Tau Alpha, the house that grows more in popularity and prestige every year, where many guessed she would end up from day one.
- Bre Morris got crowned a Zeta.
Bre or “Pocketful of Sunshine,” as some have called her, is also going to Zeta Tau Alpha! I mean, what sorority wouldn’t want her infectious energy?
- Izzy Murphy went Kappa Alpha Theta.
Izzy, who is from Cleveland, Ohio — if you didn’t know — wore some of the cutest dresses during Bama Rush, and I’m sure at least one house noticed, because she went Theta! Yay, Izzy!
- Bama Morgan is going out for continuous open bidding.
It was Morgan’s second year of rushing, and her second time being dropped. While she is understandably devastated, she is such a class act and is using her platform to emphasize the importance of sisterhood, not just within a sorority. Good luck at Continuous Open Bidding (COB), Morgan! You’ll crush it!