The Bama Rush Results Are In — Here’s Where Your Fave PNMs Ended Up

Even if you are not on RushTok, you know about Bama Rush. Beginning Aug. 10, potential new members (PNMs) flood the University of Alabama to find their sisterhood for the next four years. And us loyal viewers are let in on the journey, following our favorite girlies as they get ready in the morning and decompress at night, hoping alongside them that they get in where they want. So, what were the 2024 Bama Rush results?

Rush is a notoriously secretive process. Unless you’re in a sorority, or assisting with recruitment, you may never fully understand the ins and outs of the process — but Bama Rush gives a different level of insight to those watching. To those unfamiliar with Greek life or rushing, the TikTok phenomenon allows you to find out what’s trending in fashion or jewelry, or the ability to watch in horror as you realize how early some of these folks have to wake up to get ready. But as you continue to watch the Bama Rush participants, you may find yourself rooting for each and every one of them to run home to the sorority of their choice.

So, where did this year’s favorite Bama Rush recruits end up, anyway? Here are the Bama Rush 2024 results, because I know you were wondering.