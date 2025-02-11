Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so whether you’re spending it with that special someone or having a Galentine’s celebration with your besties, setting the mood is essential. Ambiance is everything, no matter what you’re celebrating this Feb. 14. Of course, nothing gets the lovey-dovey vibes going quite like the right playlist.

In my opinion, there’s a K-pop song for literally any occasion (and not to mention, the artists are totally swoon-worthy). This Valentine’s Day, I’ll be opting for a playlist with all of my favorite love-themed tracks. Whether you’re looking for a heartbreak anthem, a sickeningly sweet love song, or maybe something a little sexy, there are so many options for you. From girl groups to boy groups to soloists, there’s a wide range of favorites to choose from. Even if you don’t understand the Korean lyrics, the vibes of these songs definitely transcend language.

So without further ado, here are some romantic K-pop jams to get you feeling the love this V-day. All of these songs have romance-related themes, whether they’re about falling in love or yearning for a certain someone. From Enhypen to Monsta X to NCT Dream, prepare to be serenaded by some of the biggest and best stars in K-pop.

“Polaroid Love” – Enhypen

Engenes (Enhypen fans) and K-pop fans as a whole are familiar with this song since it went super viral on social media. Described as a “gift for engenes,” this is a feel-good song that never fails to bring a smile to my face. I also can’t help but do the song’s TikTok dance challenge every time I hear its chorus.

“Love Talk” – WayV

If you want something a little sexier, “Love Talk” is the obvious choice. This song is iconic amongst K-pop fans, and for good reason.

“What is Love” – Twice

When it comes to bubblegum-pop love songs, Twice is the expert. The music video for this song is a fan favorite, as it showcases the members recreating scenes from classic romance movies.

“WHO DO U LOVE?” – Monsta X

If one Monsta X song for your playlist just isn’t enough (and I wouldn’t blame you), they’ve got an entire love-themed album, All About Luv, which was released on Valentine’s Day in 2020!

“Roses” – Jaehyun

Adding Jaehyun to the playlist is a must, considering the fact that his fans are nicknamed “Valentines” (his birthday is on Feb. 14). While you can’t go wrong with any of his songs, “Roses” will get you in your feels for sure.

“I Need A Girl” – Taeyang

This song saw a resurgence in popularity when Jaehyun of BOYNEXTDOOR and Youngji covered it. This 2010 K-R&B classic is an oldie but a goodie.

“Darl+Ing” – Seventeen

You may recognize this song from Season 1 of XO, Kitty, when Kitty first spots Dae at the school dance. Seventeen sings lyrics like “You know, without you, I’m so lonely” and “Into your heat again, I’m diving. Darling you, darling you, baby.” So adorable!

“TFW (That Feeling When)” – Enhypen

As the title implies, “TFW (That Feeling When)” describes the feeling of falling in love. The song has a softer vibe than other songs on this album like “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC).”

“Teddy Bear” – NCT Dream

With its super sweet lyrics, there’s a reason “Teddy Bear” is a fan favorite amongst NCTzens.

“The Feels” – Twice

“The Feels” is the kind of song that makes you want to get up, dance, and sing out loud. It’s safe to say that Twice has “stolen my heart!”

You can thank me later!