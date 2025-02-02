When was the last time you applied for a job and felt like you were actually seen as a person? If you’re anything like me, job hunting feels like the world’s worst dating app — ghosting included (unfortunately). But these days, it’s not just candidates who get ghosted by employers — young professionals are fighting back with their own silent treatment. It’s called “career catfishing,” and while the name sounds a little silly, it’s real.

According to U.K. career resources site CV Genius, career catfishing is when someone accepts a job offer but never shows up for their first day. Think of it as the workplace equivalent of ghosting — just, instead of leaving someone on read, they’re failing to show up at the office.

Though it may sound outlandish, when you think about it, it’s actually kind of easy to understand why this is happening, specifically among Gen Zers. Gen Z is stepping into a job market that feels almost hostile and out of reach. The endless applications, drawn-out interview processes, and unresponsive hiring managers are enough to leave anyone feeling frustrated and burned out. Seemingly in response to this, according to a survey by CV Genius, 34% of Gen Zers have career catfished before — a surprising but relatable statistic.

While this is certainly an unprofessional tactic, maybe it’s worth asking: Why are young people doing this?

The short answer? It’s may not be entirely their fault. Gen Z is applying for more jobs than ever — 24% more than last year, per Fortune — just to get noticed. That means they’re probably applying for jobs they don’t really care about. But when an offer finally comes in, they accept, because they feel like it might be their only option. When their first day rolls around, they might have already exited their “OMG finally, someone wants to hire me” mindset and settled into a state of apathy. (Or, for the lucky few, they might have gotten an even better job offer in the meantime.)

There’s more to career catfishing than just defiance; it’s also about self-preservation. For some, ghosting an employer is easier than the awkwardness of admitting, “Actually, I don’t want this job.” Is it the right thing to do? Def not. But could it feel like the easy way out in the moment? Sure.

But let’s be honest for a minute: While career catfishing might feel like a power move, it’s not without consequences. Ghosting employers can damage your reputation, especially in industries where networking is key. And let’s be real — burning bridges isn’t the flex we think it is, bestie.

Instead of saying yes to every job offer, instead ask yourself, “Do I actually want this job?” before accepting. And if you realize after accepting that it’s not the right fit, there’s no shame in being honest. Email the employer, explain your decision, and move on. It might feel awkward, but in the long run, it’s so much better than disappearing.

At the end of the day, career catfishing is just another way Gen Z is pushing back against a hiring system that feels broken. Sure, it’s a headline-worthy trend, but it’s probably not how we want to be remembered.