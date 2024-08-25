I am about to mention two words that might scare some people: Internships and jobs. Yeah, I got chills just thinking about it. If you’re like me, entering the professional world can be such a daunting step toward the future. Searching for a job is overwhelming, and applying and interviewing is the bane of my existence. I’m told that when you finally land that special job, all that hard work seems to pay off. But those jitters before starting a new position? Real.

When entering the workforce, you don’t know what to expect. When I first started interning, I had those jitters for sure. Going into the office for the first time, meeting new people, learning the ropes; it all gave first day of school vibes, except the stakes were so much higher. Something surprising that has helped me a ton, though, is books. Novels are my favorite way to ease the nerves when it comes to anything, but for some reason, especially anything professional-related. Reading about a main character going through something similar to me — whether that’s stressing about a first day on the job or celebrating a huge career win — not only helps me feel at ease, but also makes me feel excited to go forward on my own working journey.

So, if you are embarking on your first internship or job, try reading any of these career-focused fiction novels to get you in the right mindset.

Starting off with a classic, The Devil Wears Prada by Lauren Weisberger follows Andrea Sachs, a small-town girl who embarks on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity being an assistant to the most successful editor of a fashion magazine. Andrea faces all of the cutthroat, strenuous tasks known to man in her position. Putting aside the pain, she persists because of her dreams. But is being in a job that almost kills you worth it? That’s something Andrea (and the reader) has to figure out.

A BookTok fave, Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood is about a physics professor, Elise Hannaway, who makes extra money being a fake girlfriend. All is well until Jack Smith, her rival, begins sabotaging her. This enemies-to-lovers workplace romance is sure to give that STEM girlie representation you may be looking for.

Speaking of STEM representation, this novel is for fans of Grey’s Anatomy and aspiring healthcare workers (which, TBH, is quite the Venn diagram). On Rotation is about Ghanaian American, Angela Appiah, who seems like she has her life in place: She’s a med student at a top medical school, has a boyfriend with a high social status, and has everything set in place for a successful future. But when that all crashes down, Angela has to figure out her life all over again. This book is perfect for those who struggle with having to work twice as hard in the professional field.

When it comes to women in the arts, I can’t recommend this book enough. Not only does it follow one comic book artist, but it follows two (and they’re in love)! Outdrawn by Deanna Grey follows Noah Blue and Sage Montgomery as they compete for the top spot at their comic company. This sapphic rivals-to-lovers romance shows what it takes to pursue a job in art. I highly recommend this book if you’re an art major who is in search of a spark of motivation.

Not to be dramatic, but this book helped solidify my love for journalism. In Off the Record by Camryn Garrett, teen journalist Josie Wright gets the chance of a lifetime to write a celebrity profile for a popular magazine. She’s met with the exciting, yet overwhelming, film industry and is hit with the biggest secret she’s ever heard yet. This causes Josie to contemplate whether or not to break this story or stay silent. I love this book because it explores ethics in the news reporting industry and is sure to motivate my fellow writers.

Who doesn’t love a good makeover story? Amanda Wakes Up by Alisyn Camerota is about Amanda Gallo, who embarks on her first job as a news anchor. She thought she had it all, until she realized the struggles that come with being in the newsroom. Similar to Off the Record, this book is perfect for those embarking on a job or internship in journalism, showing the hardships and triumphs both on and off the camera.

Who’s ready for some drama? The Assistants by Camille Perri is the perfect recommendation for those who love a success story. The novel follows Tina Fontana, a personal assistant for a promising CEO. She’s the best at her job… but she’s tired of being stuck as an assistant. When Tina accidentally finds herself having access to her boss’s money, she has to decide whether to break the rules or stay put. Although I don’t agree with taking money from your workplace (just in case any hiring managers are reading this!), this book touches on a lot of the internal conflicts people often face in the workplace.

Beauty and the Beast retelling, anyone? This next pick is about Isabelle, or Izzy, who lands her dream job in publishing. But she faces challenges as she’s overworked, unpaid, and one of the only Black employees at her company. When she overhears her boss stressing over a missing manuscript, Izzy steps up to the plate to prove herself as a valuable team member. But this courage lands her at a house in the middle of nowhere with Beau Towers, a withdrawn celebrity who wants nothing to do with her. This retelling of a classic is the perfect way to motivate those who may feel like the Izzy of their workplace.

A Very Nice Girl by Imogen Crimp is about Anna, a student at a London conservatory who aspires to be a singer. But after meeting Max, Anna has to decide if she wants to embark on her singing career or pursue true human connection. Because having both is tough to juggle.

This one is for all the girl bosses. Serena Singh Flips the Script is about a woman who has a successful job at an advertising firm. Her sister, on the other hand, has already married and started a family, which inflicts a lot of pressure on Serena. This book is all about finding happiness on your own and in your career, despite what other people’s expectations.

If you know me, you know I had to include something by Kennedy Ryan. This Could Be Us tells the story of Soledad Barnes, a married mother of daughters. When scandal strikes her husband, Soledad is forced to build her life over from scratch. This book has a more mature heroine, and I find this story inspiring because it shows you can find your dream job at any stage in life.

Do I have any women in sports in the house? Another hit by Kennedy Ryan, Block Shot follows Banner Morales, a star sports agent. In college, Banner had a close relationship with Jared Foster. But after a misunderstanding, Banner channels her anger for Jared through her career as she races to be the best agent in the industry. But can business keep them apart? NGL, this book gets deep.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve always been in awe of the Imagineers at Disneyland. This novel isn’t about Disney, but about a designer at a Disney-esque company. Zahra Rowe is hired for her dream job at her dream company. But her boss? The coldest guy ever. This grumpy-sunshine novel is perfect for those who love Imagineers as much as me and are looking for motivation when it comes to chasing your dreams.

This read is a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld is about script writers for a late-night comedy show (inspired by Saturday Night Live). When sketch writer Sally Mitz finds out her co-writer is dating a famous actress, she channels her energy into comedy sketches. But as Sally meets a love interest of her own, she has to force herself to tap into her emotions and not just her quick wit.

Have you ever wished you could just skip to that part of your life that feels “perfect?” In The Good Part by Sophie Cousens, Lucy Young is tired of her life. From fetching coffees to terrible dates, she wishes for the perfect life — literally. After stumbling across a wishing machine, Lucy wakes up to her dream life: She married, with kids, and has a high-paying job. But is skipping to the “good part” all it seems? This book is perfect for those who are in a rut during their first job. Sometimes, you might feel like wanting to skip ahead, but just know it’s the journey to get to the good part that really matters.