It’s no secret that college is expensive. Many of us students have spent our undergraduate years balancing classes, working multiple jobs, taking out student loans, and applying for scholarship after scholarship just to afford our bachelor’s degree. Then — just when the finish line is in sight — comes the realization that continuing your education via grad school may come with an even bigger price tag.

Whether you’re planning to pursue a master’s degree or a PhD, the cost of graduate school can feel overwhelming. (And it doesn’t help that the Trump administration has placed a new cap on federal student loans, making it even more difficult to secure financial aid.) It’s easy to assume that scholarship opportunities disappear after earning your bachelor’s degree, but that’s actually far from the truth. While graduate funding opportunities may require a little more digging, there are still plenty of scholarships, assistantships, grants, and tuition assistance programs available to help with the heavy tuition costs. In fact, taking the time to explore different funding sources can save you thousands of dollars throughout your time in graduate school. The key is knowing where to look.

Here are seven places where you can start your search for graduate school scholarships and other funding opportunities.

1. Graduate Program Websites

This is the first place you should start, since many graduate programs have scholarships and funding opportunities built into the program already. Some schools offer merit-based scholarships, while others can provide fellowships, grants, or tuition assistance specifically for graduate students who are enrolled — or potentially enrolling — that specific program. This is especially helpful if you’re considering multiple universities and trying to determine which program will be the most affordable. Most university websites also provide contact information for the program coordinator or financial aid office, which allows you to schedule an appointment and discuss your financial options early.

2. Verified Scholarship Search Engines

Verified scholarship search engines are one of the most common resources students use, which means they can be competitive. However, they also provide access to thousands of opportunities, all on one organized platform. One of the most popular options is College Board’s BigFuture Scholarship Search, which features more than 35,000 verified scholarships. Other free scholarship search engines, such as Fastweb, also allow you to filter opportunities by degree level, field of study, location, and more, making it easy to find scholarship awards specifically for graduate students.

3. Graduate Assistantships

Many graduate programs offer graduate assistantships depending on the field of study, and some even require students to hold one as part of their enrollment. Assistantships can provide significant financial support, including stipends, hourly wages, tuition waivers, scholarships, and even housing assistance.

The responsibilities vary depending on the position, as some graduate assistants work in research labs, while others may assist with teaching courses or administrative work. Even if an assistantship isn’t directly related to your academic field, it can still be a great way to reduce the cost of graduate school while building your resume!

4. Professional Organizations

No matter what field you’re entering, there’s a big chance that a professional organization exists specifically for it. Many of these organizations offer scholarships, grants, fellowships, and research funding for students looking to pursue a master’s or doctoral degree. For example, future educators, journalists, healthcare professionals, and business leaders can all find organizations dedicated to supporting students in their fields. A bonus is that these opportunities are often tailored to specific professions, so they may have smaller applicant pools than general scholarships for grad school.

5. Current Professors & Academic Advisors

If there’s anyone who knows about hidden scholarship opportunities, it’s your professors and academic advisors. This is especially helpful if you’re planning on staying at the same university for your advanced degree that you did for your undergrad. Faculty members are also often connected to professional organizations, research opportunities, and departmental funding opportunities that aren’t always widely advertised. They may even know about scholarships and funding opportunities that past students have successfully received, or grants that are only available within your field. Even if they don’t have a specific opportunity on hand, they are often willing to direct you to resources that align with your academic and career goals.

6. Employer Tuition Assistance Programs

Before you automatically assume that you’ll have to pay for graduate school entirely on your own, check with your employer. Many companies offer tuition assistance or reimbursement programs for employees pursuing advanced degrees. Depending on the employer, benefits may include partial tuition reimbursement, annual education stipends, scholarships, or partnerships with universities that reduce tuition costs. Even part-time employees may qualify for education benefits, so it’s worth asking your manager or human resources department to explore your options.

7. Local Community Foundations & Organizations

National scholarships often receive the most attention, but local opportunities can be just as valuable. Community foundations, nonprofit organizations, civic groups, and local businesses oftentimes offer scholarships to local students pursuing advanced degrees. Plus, since these awards are often limited to students from a specific city, county, or region, they may have fewer applicants and give you a better chance at scoring one. A quick search for scholarships in your hometown or community could uncover funding opportunities that many people overlook.