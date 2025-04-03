Searching for jobs and internships can be rough as a college student (believe me, I know). Between trying to submit literally hundreds of applications and being ghosted after interviews, the process can be so discouraging, and it can sometimes feel like it is impossible to ultimately land an offer. Submitting your resume and a cover letter and then just hoping to get an interview invite just doesn’t seem like it’s cutting it anymore, and students are now trying alternative methods to hopefully make themselves stand out among the large applicant pools, from making video resumes or to DMing hiring managers themselves. But another avenue has emerged to differentiate yourself and (hopefully) land a job: utilizing the comments section on LinkedIn.

If you are a college student on the job or internship hunt, I can practically guarantee you use LinkedIn (and if you don’t, get on that asap). LinkedIn can be a super helpful tool for students, as it can help with job hunting and with networking all in one platform. A big feature on LinkedIn is the main feed on the homepage, which is where posts from people in and connected to your network will show up for you to view and interact with. This is a great place to see which companies are recruiting for roles, but also to learn about events that might be happening at your school, and to discover other updates from people in your network. A lot of people like or repost posts on the feed, but TBH, I’ve usually been hesitant to leave actual comments on posts. But, it turns out, leaving comments could be the key to help you in your job search!

According to LinkedIn career expert Catherine Fisher, many LinkedIn users are now utilizing their comments sections to network, build their brand, get their name out there, and ultimately land new roles. “The comments section is perfect for connecting with your network and industry, and it can be as easy as chiming in with your POV on the topic of a post,” Fisher tells Her Campus. For example, she says, “If you want to connect about a potential job, you could say something like, ‘I’ve been working in this space and have so many thoughts! Let’s connect to share ideas. I’d love to look for opportunities to work together on this. I’ll send you an InMail!’” Boom, you can now slide into their DMs with ease.

Even though leaving a couple comments on some posts sounds simple enough (I mean, we do it every day on Instagram, right?), doing it in a more professional setting seems scarier and honestly a little bit awkward when you first start out. But Fisher shares a couple tips to help make the process smoother and more natural — and, most importantly, effective!

Be Engaging & Real

If your goal in leaving comments is to make your name more recognizable, or make recruiters help remember you, it will definitely help to leave a comment that’s interesting or engaging. If you write something basic that everyone else in the comments section has already said, it makes the action of leaving a comment much less effective. “Just get in there, and be engaging and real,” Fisher says. “Remember, the more authentic you are, the more meaningful connections you’ll make, so don’t be afraid to be yourself!”

Speak Up For Yourself

Although it can be scary to just ask someone point blank if they can meet for a coffee chat or help you review a job application, you never know if they actually will if you never ask! A lot of times (even in my own personal experience), people are more willing to help you out than you might initially think. The comments section is a great place to start asking for this kind of professional development help. “Want to connect about a potential job? Say it! Want to schedule a coffee date with someone you admire? Manifest it in the comments,” Fisher says. “Starting conversations in the comments might feel a little foreign at first, but the more you do it, the more comfortable you’ll get.” Even if you only try it once, you will realize that it is not as scary as it seems, and it will make it easier for you to go out and ask for this help, which will ultimately help make you a stronger applicant for your dream roles.

Make Posts That Can Inspire Others To Comment

This LinkedIn hack doesn’t stop at just commenting on other people’s posts — magic can happen in your own comments section too. For example, PR professional Damaryan Benton shares a story with Her Campus. “LinkedIn comments have become an unexpected but powerful networking tool for me,” he says in a statement via a LinkedIn rep. “Last year, I posted an analysis of Mastercard’s GRAMMYs campaign (featured on my profile), which sparked engagement from both the brand and industry professionals. A hiring manager at Ketchum, Mastercard’s PR agency, saw my post, reached out in the comments, and invited me to apply for an open role. That single exchange turned into interviews and ultimately led to a job offer.”

So, moral of the story: Be sure you’re making posts that people will want to comment on!

Don’t Stop In The Comments Section

The idea of being more engaged with your network and sharing your ideas does not need to stop at sharing your thoughts in the comments section, but rather can translate over to other areas of LinkedIn as well. There are so many other features on LinkedIn, and they can also help your name become more familiar. “If you find a post from someone inspiring, follow them and engage with their content. Ask follow-up questions on their posts, subscribe to their newsletters, or reshare their posts with your network,” Fisher says. “This way, when you’re ready to reach out directly, they’ll recognize your name, helping your message stand out.” Don’t be afraid to take interactions on LinkedIn outside of your comments section as well (but the comments section is always a great place to start).

Although this concept can feel a bit foreign at first, I definitely recommend at least trying it out! You never know what could happen, and it might turn out to be the tool that you needed all along to help with your applications! But in the meantime, don’t stress about the job hunt too much, and just remember to control what you can, and not think about what you can’t.