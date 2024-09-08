One thing I love to do on my phone is to scroll through LinkedIn. Whether it be reacting to posts from my connections, following different professionals, or browsing various job openings, I’m a sucker for it all. Just recently, I came across a LinkedIn post about unconventional ways that people have landed jobs, and something that caught my eye was the use of a video resume. I had literally never heard of this before. So, what is a video resume? And should I make a video resume?

Essentially, a video resume is a video of you introducing yourself, and explaining your experience and why you would best fit the role you’re applying to. The fun thing about this is that it can basically look like whatever you want it to! It’s such a fun way to demonstrate your personality and creativity, which can add another interesting dimension to your application. Especially because resumes and cover letters have such a specific format, this could be a really cool way to bring more energy and character to your application.

And landing jobs in an unconventional way definitely happens! A video resume would be considered unconventional, but it could help you stand out compared to other applicants, which may make all the difference. It never hurts to reach out to others, or to put yourself out there, in a more unique way. One commenter on LinkedIn, Jade Walters, wrote, “I created a TikTok video resume that led to my first post grad job working in advertising at TikTok in Chicago!”

Job applications can feel so overwhelming and tedious, but fun elements like this can make the process more exciting and enjoyable, especially for students in college and recent grads.

How to make a video resume

Although it can feel super silly to talk to yourself on camera (I personally hate the sound of my own voice), the process to make a video resume actually isn’t so terrible. Because it is so personal and meant to be a way for you — as an applicant — to be creative, there isn’t much that you’re required to do, beyond introducing yourself and your capabilities. But here are some useful tips in order to create the best video resume.

First, write a script of what you want to say, and then try to memorize it! The last thing you want to do is to sound like you’re just reading off a paper, because that may seem like you’re unprepared and didn’t really put the effort in. Outline the things that you want to include (like previous work experience, technical skills you have, and anything else relevant to the job) and then talk through it a few times until you feel like you can confidently say everything to the camera. Do as many takes as you want! No one needs to know how long this took you — work on it until you feel confident with your creation. And finally, as cheesy as this sounds, just be yourself! Or more importantly, talk like yourself. It’s going to look so much more natural if you feel comfortable on camera. The recruiter will also be able to notice this as well, and be able to understand more about you and your personality as a result!

Should I make a video resume?

Making a video resume is a super cool and fun idea, but it doesn’t have to be for everyone. There are so many other ways to showcase your personality and creativity on job applications, and if you don’t feel comfortable or confident in front of a camera, that is totally OK! Find what works for you and stick to it.

But if this idea sounds intriguing to you, try it out! Maybe try filming a test video and see if it feels natural. If it does, go for it.

Although you might not need or want to include it on every application, it can be a fun tool in your arsenal for making yourself stand out among a large pool of applicants.

When you’re competing with hundreds of other applicants, any small element you can include to make you more memorable to the recruiter can be super beneficial. It might at least get someone to give your resume a second look, and sometimes that’s all you need!

I’ve added some fun quips to applications I have submitted before, and have actually gotten some of those roles. Something I like to do is to add some “fun facts” about myself to an application if it asks for anything else you’d like to share. Although it seems kind of silly (and I sometimes feel silly submitting it), overall, it just adds another element of my personality to the application, and I want to be reflected fully in my submission.

If a video resume sounds like something you might like, try it! Unconventional job applications can work, and finding a way to stand out can help you land your dream job!