How To Not Get Ghosted In The Job Search, According To A Career Expert

If you’re a college student right now, I’m sure you have experience scrolling through sites like LinkedIn in order to find as many roles as possible to apply to in your job or internship search. We’re fully in the swing of internship and post-grad jobs application season, and it feels like it’s so hard to secure a role. I have seen so many posts on social media about how they’re submitting hundreds of job applications and still having trouble landing something. And just when it feels like this process literally could not be more discouraging, the cherry on top of the whole thing is that now, it’s becoming less likely to even hear back from someone, let alone actually getting a job.

That’s right, ghosting just isn’t happening in the dating world anymore; people are literally getting ghosted in the job search, even after completing interviews with recruiters and hiring managers. Personally, I have gotten radio silence after phone screens and video interviews, so trust me, I know how frustrating and discouraging it is. After putting in so much effort to complete an application, not even hearing back really just feels like a slap in the face, because it feels like the recruiters don’t even care about any of the time that you put in. Also, the nerves and stress that come when you’re waiting to hear back from recruiters is (at least for me) hard to ignore, and when there is literally just no response, you’re stuck with that feeling for what feels like eternity. At least when you’re told you’re no longer being considered for a role, you can at least move on and concentrate on the next thing you’re applying to rather than waiting around for an answer that’ll never come.

According to LinkedIn career expert Catherine Fisher, getting ghosted during the job search hasn’t slowed people down from applying to jobs, but it’s certainly not helped the process. “This radio silence creates a lot of uncertainty, and it could be one of the reasons we’re seeing job seekers ramp up their applications,” Fisher tells Her Campus exclusively. According to Fisher, 41% of Americans believe that if they apply to more jobs, it will boost their chances of landing one, but still 37% of job seekers say that they are applying more but still hearing back from recruiters less. This is bleak news for college students especially, many of whom are cranking out applications and cover letters like it’s a job in and of itself.

But there are ways to make the process of applying to jobs and internships easier, and Fisher shares her tips on how to make the process smoother and more intentional in order to (hopefully) avoid the dreaded ghost.

Apply for the right roles.

When job searchers just submit as many applications for jobs and internships as they can, sometimes, they end up applying for roles that aren’t really suited for their skills and experiences. This just isn’t productive for anyone involved, as it wastes the applicant’s time and bogs down recruiters with applications that aren’t right for the role. Instead, Fisher recommends narrowing your application pool. “Apply to roles where your skills and experience are truly a good fit,” she says. “This will not only help you stand out, but also lightens the load for hirers, freeing up their time to communicate with qualified applicants.” So, maybe instead of spending time applying to 10 jobs, spend that same amount of time to apply to only five, but really focus on making sure that you’re a good fit.

Use your network.

As college students, we hear this phrase over and over again, but networking is truly so important! Although this can feel super intimidating, especially if you don’t know where to start, it is actually very doable. Even just using the alumni network at your school, or reaching out to people on LinkedIn, can be so helpful. You should also see if your school career center hosts networking events, because these can be a great way to just dip your toe in the water. The more you network, the more likely you’ll be to make connections with people who work at the companies you are interested in, which can give you a huge leg up in the job search process. “Having connections within a company can help you get personal recommendations and insight into the hiring process,” Fisher says, and that personal connection can make the difference between getting ghosted and hearing back about a job.

Be sure to follow up.

This is an easy one to forget to do, especially after the adrenaline and relief that comes with the conclusion of a job interview, but sending your interviewer a thank-you email after the interview, saying you appreciated the opportunity to talk and learn more about the role, and emphasizing your interest, goes a long way in helping you stay connected after the interview. “Don’t underestimate the power of a smart follow-up — a well-timed, personalized message can keep you top of mind,” Fisher says. This can also be an effective strategy if you think you are getting ghosted. Sending a follow-up message that asks when they expect their decision to be made or if they need any more info from you can be the nudge they need to finally respond. “If you don’t hear back, there’s no harm in following up again or tapping your contacts inside the company for insight,” Fisher says. You have every right to know what the status of your application is, so be sure to ask the necessary questions in order for you to gain that peace of mind.

Be intentional with your application materials.

Even though it has become more common to apply to as many jobs as possible, this becomes problematic when you use the same resume and cover letter to mass-apply to jobs. Recruiters are much more likely to want to speak with candidates who cater their application materials to each specific role, as it makes you look more prepared and better suited to the job they’re hiring for. So, make sure you’re taking the time to perfect your application materials for each and every role. “Although many things may feel outside of your control during the job search, you can boost your chances of getting a response and landing the role with a thoughtful and intentional approach,” Fisher says.

Above all, make sure the hard work and effort you are putting in is actually going to get you somewhere, and remember to control what you can control, and try not to stress out about the rest.