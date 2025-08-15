If you’ve ever thought, “I’m so good at social media, I should pursue it professionally,” then Unwell University might just be your new favorite extracurricular. Founded by Alex Cooper — yes, the Alex Cooper, the mastermind behind Call Her Daddy — Unwell is an unapologetic, culture-driven media brand that thrives on confidence, a little bit of real-life chaos, and a whole lot of keeping it real. And now, Unwell is looking for ambitious students to join the movement with its Unwell University 2025 college creator program.

Unwell is looking for students who live and breathe content creation — so, whether you’re the first to hop onto the latest TikTok trend (or maybe even start some yourself), or you love to share behind-the-scenes looks at your day, or you have a signature style that just screams you, this is the time to show it off for a chance to join this community of college content creators.

Members of Unwell University will have the opportunity to create TikToks and IG Stories that represent Unwell’s voice and message, join monthly calls with the Unwell team to learn more about how this powerhouse media brand operates, get featured on Unwell’s many media channels, attend IRL events, collaborate and connect with other college creators and media mentors, and help influence the future of the Unwell brand.

If you’re thinking about applying, check out Unwell University’s site for all the details. Applications close on Aug. 18, so don’t wait too long to get yours in. And if you want to get a leg up, check out the below tips — shared by an industry insider — for how to make your Unwell University application stand out.

Show Your Creative Side (Without Overthinking It)

You don’t necessarily need a ring light and 100 hours of editing time logged to impress the Unwell team. What you do need is content that feels real and undeniably you. That could be a chaotic “get ready with me,” a niche meme dump, or a quick behind-the-scenes look at your campus life that shows your personality. Basically, if you’re having fun making it, they’ll probably have fun watching it.

Be A Big Name On Campus (Or Just In Your Community)

Unwell University thrives on creators who know how to make their own fun and get other people in on it, too. Maybe that means hosting dorm game nights, organizing content collabs, or being the reason your friends actually take a much-needed break from studying. Even if your crowd is small, your influence can be big — so be sure to share how you’re a leader, whatever that may look like for you.

Let Your Personality Shine

This is not the time to be shy about your quirks. Whether you’re the friend with a random snack in your bag at all times, the one narrating life in TikTok voiceovers, or the person who turned their niche major into your personal brand, own it — give Unwell University the real, unfiltered you. If your vibe makes people say, “OK, wait, I want in,” you’re already halfway there.