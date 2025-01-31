I don’t know about you, but I’m still not over my post-holiday blues. It happens every year: In the first few weeks following New Years, I inevitably feel the loss of holiday cheer in my life. Even though I’m already back at school and thinking about my college courses and worrying about getting assignments in on time, finding the motivation to get me through it all is tough. And I know I’m not the only one — whether it’s your first semester or your final one, this time of year, it feels like the road ahead is long and never-ending. But trust me when I say, you can always find something to look forward to, including one of the more obvious things to look forward to in the near-ish future: If you are one of the lucky ones planning a weeklong vacation, then you can start marking off the days on your calendar for spring break.

But the thing is, spring break can be expensive. Even if you’re not going on a lavish adventure — honestly, even if you’re just staying at home or in your dorm — spending money during spring break is a trap that’s easy to fall into. Whether that’s on flights, accommodations, going to bars or clubs, or even just eating and shopping with your friends, it’s almost impossible not to spend money during school breaks.

Surprisingly, I’m not here to tell you that you can’t spend your money. However, saving up in the next few weeks leading up to the break is key to not feeling guilty (or broke) for spending more than you normally would during the week of spring break. If you’ve saved up some money beforehand, you can feel good about spending some money on vacation or hanging out at home with your friends. So, I’ve compiled a list of 12 tips for saving money for spring break ahead of time, so you have some guidelines to make the task feel more manageable.

Don’t order food out

While ordering Uber Eats or takeout is fine every once in a while, if you’re trying to save money, this is an easy way to cut costs. Instead, cook your own meals, eat with your family, or utilize that meal plan and eat in the dining hall. You’d be surprised how much it adds up.

Open a Savings Account

Having a savings account is another great way to limit spending. Instead of having all your money in cash in your wallet or available at the tap of your credit card, put your spring break money in a savings account so you can’t spend it as easily. Moreover, if it’s in a savings account, you can see the numbers grow, which is satisfying and motivational. (If you have a savings account already, congrats — you’re one step ahead!)

Don’t buy brand-new textbooks

Since it’s the start of a new semester, this one is pretty topical. A lot of professors will be dishing out syllabi with long lists of expensive books you need to buy. Unless those books are a certain edition that you can’t buy used, or the professor explicitly says you have to buy the book from a certain store, there are ways to save money on textbooks. Most colleges will have a used textbook swap that you can utilize, or you can try to find the book as an ebook, or even check it out from your local library.

Limit your driving

If you drive your own car, or chip in for gas using a shared vehicle, you know how expensive it is to pay for gas. If you’re able to, consider walking, biking, or taking public transit instead. As a commuter myself, I understand public transit can be a pain. If I could, I would definitely want to drive to campus every day. But between parking and gas, it can get super expensive. If you really need to drive, consider carpooling with a friend and splitting the cost of gas.

Use a budget tracker, or make your own

If maintaining a budget seems overwhelming, you aren’t alone. Budget tracking apps exist for that very reason. There are many to choose from, so you can choose whichever budget app works best for you. If you would rather make your own budget plan, then go for it! Whatever floats your boat and saves your money.

Start thrifting

Thrifting for clothes can feel like finding a needle in a haystack, but it’s also a really fun way to spend time with friends. Going thrifting together is way less likely to cost you tons of money than a trip to the mall, for example.

Make a no-no list

One way to save money leading up to spring break is to make yourself a list of things you can’t buy, and draw a line in the sand. Whether that’s books, makeup, or whatever your spending vice may be, give yourself some hard limits. You can spend money on other things, just not those ones — at least until after spring break, that is.

Don’t over do it on vacation outfits

If you’re going on vacation for spring break, one of the most fun things about the leadup is shopping for outfits. Having something cute to wear on your vacation is a great way to feel confident on your trip, but try not to buy more than you need.

Limit your bar tab

If you’re over 21 and enjoy going out to bars or clubs with your friends, that’s definitely one place you’re spending a good amount of money. Pre-parties are good for saving money on drinks — just remember not to over do it and be safe. Remember, water is free!

Sell your old clothes

Rather than just saving money, this will make you some. Selling your clothes on an app like Depop or Poshmark is a great way to make a little extra cash. Another way to sell clothes is to see if there is a place in your area that will buy clothes and resell them. You may not make as much money as you would online, but you can sell larger amounts of clothing rather than just one item at a time.

Utilize student discounts

If you live in a college town, it’s likely that local businesses and restaurants will have student discounts. Little things like this add up and make a big difference!

Keep your eyes on the prize

Don’t get me wrong, it will be harder for some people to save money than others. (I’m not a good budgeter myself.) But reminding yourself of what you’re saving for will make it easier to keep up with it. Having a set goal like spring break is what will keep you from spending unnecessarily. And when it’s all said and done, and you’re heading off on break with a comfortable budget to work with, you’ll be glad you did. And best of all, you’ll feel pretty proud of yourself.