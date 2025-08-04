Sloan Anderson spends her days helping students navigate one of the most intimidating and misunderstood rites of passage in college culture: sorority recruitment. Long before recruitment week begins, as a sorority rush coach, she’s working behind the scenes to help potential new members (PNMs) polish resumes, plan outfits, and rehearse answers to the countless questions that will be hurled at them over the course of their whirlwind recruitment experience. Her goal? Making sure her clients walk into every rush event feeling prepared, confident, and in control.

Before she was coaching PNMs, Anderson was one herself. Back in 2013, Anderson rushed as a freshman at the University of Georgia and spent all four years in her sorority. She loved it — in fact, Anderson was so passionate about her own experience that she naturally became a source of advice for young women looking to join a sorority just like her. But it wasn’t until a chance encounter with an incoming freshman — and a last-minute panic text right before the young woman’s bid day — that her casual advice-giving started turning into something bigger.

During her senior year, Anderson met one incoming freshman and helped her prepare for sorority recruitment. “I just gave her all the cliché advice, like make your Instagram public, get rec letters, make a résumé,” Anderson tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. Later, right before preference round, the student texted her in a panic: She had two chapters left and didn’t know how to choose — neither felt like the right fit and the student wanted to drop out of rush altogether.

Courtesy of Sloan Anderson

That moment hit Anderson hard. She saw someone who was charismatic, likable, smart — and yet hadn’t had a successful rush experience. So, she did what any Type A, spreadsheet-loving math major might do: She started researching. “I got online and I went on YouTube, Google, all of that, and started typing in, like, ‘rush advice,’ ‘sorority recruitment advice.’” The problem? “Everything was from 2007 — and it was 2017, so 10 years later. It was like, ‘wear pearls,’ like all the old-school advice that you hear.” Anderson realized that modern recruitment advice wasn’t readily available to the public — and she wanted to change that.

So, she made a blog, sharing her takes on sorority recruitment. Then, she started offering one-on-one coaching to those interested… which turned into hundreds of clients and a full-blown business, known as Getting The Bid. By 2020, Anderson had to make a decision: Stay in her safe corporate job working in customer relations and business development… or bet on herself. She chose the latter.

These days, Anderson works with PNMs as early as six to nine months before rush even starts. “We’re scheduling calls about once a month, checking in a bunch, and really figuring out, like, ‘What are we going to do to get the best house?’” And when rush week actually hits, she’s glued to a spreadsheet and fielding constant updates from clients: “Do you like this house? How did that conversation go? What stood out to you?” (You may have even caught her on HBO Max’s 2023 doc Bama Rush.)

HBO Max

With more schools offering spring rush — in addition to Anderson’s super-busy fall rush schedule — there’s not much of an “off-season” in this job. Even in the few months when her clients’ needs aren’t so intense, she’s focused on strategy: helping PNMs plan their social media content, tracking college fashion trends, and preparing for the next wave of potential new members. She also hosts in-person rush prep retreats in cities like Nashville and San Diego, helping PNMs bond, practice speaking with their peers, and find their confidence.

“I hope to continue to do these in-person events and hopefully expand to more cities,” Anderson says. “We love getting the girls together because it’s fun to watch their relationships grow. They all have group chats now, and they’re like, ‘I’m going to check in with you during rush,’ or ‘FaceTime me and give me advice.’ It’s fun to see that happen. Also, watching their conversation skills — like, oh my gosh, [they] completely blow me away.”

And yes, the job can get emotional. Anderson has happy-cried right along with her clients receiving their bid cards — and comforted others when dream houses didn’t work out. “I hate the phrase ‘you have to trust the process,’ but at a certain point, you do have to trust that the members are doing everything in their power to find the right girls,” she says.

To be clear, Anderson’s not promising anyone a bid into the “top house” at their school — that’s not what this job is about. Her approach is about helping her clients understand the process as a whole and giving them pointers to make that process work for them. Her goal is to help her clients to ultimately find the path that’s the right fit for them — just as Anderson herself did in her own career.