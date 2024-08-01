8 Pairs Of Shoes For Sorority Rush That Are Both Trendy & Comfy

Unsure of what shoes to wear during sorority recruitment? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered! As a proud Kappa myself, I know the importance of looking and feeling your best during rush. That’s why I’ve put together the ultimate guide outlining what shoes to wear throughout recruitment this year. So without further ado, let’s get into it!
Every school is a little bit different, but sorority recruitment is generally divided into four rounds: Welcome, Philanthropy, Sisterhood, and Preference. Each round gets progressively dressier until Bid Day, which is when you find out what sorority you’ll be joining. It’s best to find a pair of shoes for each round of rush depending on the level of formality.
First up is the Welcome Round. This is your chance to make a killer first impression, but remember, it’s still a casual day with lots of walking. So, opt for comfy shoes that won’t give you blisters. Think cute sneakers or sandals that are both stylish and practical.
- Superga Cotu Classic Sneakers ($70)
The early days of sorority recruitment involve a lot of running around, so comfort is key. These classic sneakers are made of a breathable cotton canvas upper and come in almost 30 different colors. Plus, Superga offers a 20% off student discount.
- Dolce Vita Notice Sneakers ($139)
If you’re looking for a cute and colorful option for Welcome Day, check out the Notice Sneakers from Dolce Vita. They come in so many cute colors, and they’ll add a fun and playful touch to your outfit! Nordstrom also offers a student discount if you shop in the store.
Next up is Philanthropy Day. It’s a bit dressier, but still casual. You want to show off your personal style while looking professional and respectful. A casual dress or romper paired with some cute sandals or flats is the perfect combo.
- Steve Madden Hadyn Sandal ($70)
For Philanthropy Day, check out the Hadyn sandal from Steve Madden. I personally have them in cognac leather, and I wore them every day on my recent trip to Greece. Although I love the cognac color, I think this new floral design is even better. Wear it with long dresses, minis, and everything in between. It’s the perfect blend of style and comfort!
- Journee Collection Arrina Slide Sandals ($36)
The Arrina sandals from Journee Collection are not only chic but also incredibly comfortable. I personally love the blush and rose colorways. The best part? They prioritize comfort with their foam insole, ensuring a cushioned experience for all-day wear. Trust me, your feet will thank you! So go ahead and rock the Arrina sandals for Philanthropy Day.
Now, let’s talk Sisterhood Round. This is where things start to get a little more formal. You want to bring your A-game with a classy recruitment outfit. I recommend rocking small heels or dressy sandals with your cutest summer dress.
- Nine West Ewind Mary Jane Ballet Flats ($79)
For all the ballet flat lovers out there, I’ve got you covered, too! Check out the elegant Ewind Mary Jane Ballet Flats in ivory leather from Nine West. They’re perfect for adding a classy and chic touch to your Sisterhood outfit.
- H&M Braided Sandals with Heel ($35)
The H&M Braided Sandal with Heel is a perfect option for Sisterhood or Preference Round. Last week, my sister needed a pair of simple summer heels to bring with her to Wimbledon. She ran into H&M and bought these on a whim. She ended up wearing them the entire weekend because they were more comfortable than any of the other shoes she bought. H&M also has a student discount that you can redeem through StudentBeans.
Finally, Preference Round is the most formal of recruitment, so think cocktail attire and heels. This is where you’ll want to show up and show out, but you’ll of course still want to be comfortable.
- Schutz Victorie Sandal ($128)
The Schutz Victorie sandals are a great choice because it goes with anything. Literally, they’re clear. Embrace the see-through trend with these sandals! From day to night, enhance your look with versatility. Plus, they have a 20% student discount if you register with StudentBeans!
- Lulus Addien White High Heel Sandals ($39)
The Lulus Addien White High Heel Sandals are a total style staple that every fashionista needs in her closet. With their open-toe design, rounded straps, and chunky block heel, you’ll be strutting your stuff with confidence during Preference Round.