8 Pairs Of Shoes For Sorority Rush That Are Both Trendy & Comfy

Unsure of what shoes to wear during sorority recruitment? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered! As a proud Kappa myself, I know the importance of looking and feeling your best during rush. That’s why I’ve put together the ultimate guide outlining what shoes to wear throughout recruitment this year. So without further ado, let’s get into it!

Every school is a little bit different, but sorority recruitment is generally divided into four rounds: Welcome, Philanthropy, Sisterhood, and Preference. Each round gets progressively dressier until Bid Day, which is when you find out what sorority you’ll be joining. It’s best to find a pair of shoes for each round of rush depending on the level of formality.

First up is the Welcome Round. This is your chance to make a killer first impression, but remember, it’s still a casual day with lots of walking. So, opt for comfy shoes that won’t give you blisters. Think cute sneakers or sandals that are both stylish and practical.