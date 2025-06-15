The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The process of starting your first job can be scary. You go from being a student your entire life to being thrust into the “real world” and looking for a job — whether that means working in corporate, education, or for yourself. Some people may feel nervous, as the transition from student to employee after graduating can be nerve wracking. I mean, just the process of simply applying to and securing a job itself can be quite a feat. For seniors or recent grads who are going through the uncharted territory of navigating the job market or getting ready to start your first job that you already have lined up, just know there are resources out there to motivate you if you feel stuck, lost, or unsure of what to do. And also know, you are not alone in feeling this way.

One resource you can use is literature. Outside of helping you to crush any reading goals you may have, there are books out there specifically geared toward assisting those who are in this same transitional stage of searching and starting a job for the first time. Sometimes, reading advice or words of wisdom from others who have been there and done that can make you feel more hopeful, instill confidence, and provide some clarity as you embark in this unknown world. Here are 12 books to read before starting your first job.

Brave, Not Perfect BY RESHMA SAUJANI



This international bestseller is written by the founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani. Brave, Not Perfect discusses the pressure placed on girls and women by society to be perfect, resulting in women having high expectations for themselves, trying to overly please others, putting themselves down, passing up opportunities that are scary, and trying to avoid rejection. Saujani emphasizes the idea of not letting the fear of failure take over and that choosing to be brave over striving for perfection.

Lean In For Graduates BY SHERYL SANDBERG

Lean In for Graduates is an expanded and updated version of Sheryl Sandberg’s No. 1 international bestseller, Lean In. The original edition empowers women to pursue their goals and show what they can do rather than hold themselves back, while demonstrating to men how they benefit by supporting women both at work and at home. Lean In for Graduates expands on this hit book by including additional chapters at the end, specifically geared toward college grads, covering numerous topics such as finding your first job and negotiating your salary.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People BY STEPHEN R. COVEY



Stephen R. Covey wrote a classic with this one that has achieved many accolades over the three decades since it was published. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is a New York Times bestseller, with over 40 million copies sold, so clearly, this book resonated with a lot of people over the years. It offers a principle-centered approach to solving problems in your personal and professional life, which can help when navigating the workforce. The seven habits specifically mentioned are “be proactive,” “begin with the end in mind,” “put first things first,” “think win/win,” “seek to understand, then to be understood,” “synergize,” and “sharpen the saw.” You will have to read the book to learn what each one means and how you can apply them to your work life.

The First 90 Days BY MICHEAL D. WATKINS

The First 90 Days by Micheal D. Watkins is a book that can help you during any major transition during your career, whether you are starting a new job, working at a different company, or being promoted. The updated and expanded version of this book provides strategies for conquering the challenges that come with facing transitions in your career, discusses developing a 90-day plan, and provides checklists, practical tools, and self-assessments so you can use what is in the book and apply it to your specific career-related situation in order to personalize the strategies to you and your career.

The Power of Habit BY CHARLES DUHIGG

Awarded best book of the year by the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, this New York Times bestseller with over 3 million copies sold is one that you can use in your personal and professional life. The Power of Habit by award-winning business reporter Charles Duhigg discusses the science behind why habits form and how they can be molded and changed over time. Duhigg emphasizes that knowing how habits work can help you achieve success in the long run.

Atomic Habits BY JAMES CLEAR



If you want another book to learn the psychology behind the formulation and establishment of habits, then you can read Atomic Habits by James Clear. This book helps you develop a system to create good habits and break bad ones, which can help you in whatever goal you have — work-related or not. The book contains stories from successful individuals in many different industries who use the science of small habits.

Dare to Lead BY BRENé BROWN

One great asset to have when starting your first job is having the ability to be a good leader when working with others on a team. Dare to Lead is a No. 1 New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller all about becoming a leader. Author Brené Brown includes research, stories, and examples in the book and talks about the skills sets needed to be a brave leader and lead with empathy.

Why Didn’t I Learn This in College? BY PAULA RUTHERFORD

While the book Why Didn’t I Learn This in College? is geared specifically toward teachers, the book is still a good read for anyone. It provides tools, strategies, and procedures for how to effectively instruct and manage a classroom, but if you aren’t going into teaching, the title alone makes you realize that regardless of what field you are entering, your college classes aren’t going to teach or prepare you for everything you will experience at your job. Some things will have to be learned in the moment, through hands-on experiences. There are three separate editions to this book by Paula Rutherford.

What Color Is Your Parachute? BY RICHARD N. BOLLES

What Color Is Your Parachute? by Richard N. Bolles is a job-hunting and career guide. The book covers everything from tips on crafting resumes and cover letters to networking, interviewing, and negotiating salaries. This book is great for those looking to start their first job or are at a different transitional stage in their career. The book was fully revised and expanded in 2021 to apply to today’s job market.

Knock Em’ Dead Job Interview BY MARTIN YATE



One of the most important (and nerve-wracking) parts of the job application process is the interview. This is where you move to the next stage and show the manager not only why you deserve to be hired, but you also get to showcase who you are. As stated on the cover of Martin Yate’s book Knock Em’ Dead Job Interview, this book works to inform you on how to turn job interviews into job offers.

How to Win Friends and Influence People BY DALE CARNEGIE



For anyone who wants to become a leader and learn about relationships, How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie is all about prioritizing the relationships you build with others and the influence you have on people. The book covers topics such as how to make a good first impression, increase your ability to get things done, become a more effective leader, successfully navigate almost any social situation, and more.

Never Eat Alone BY KEITH FERRAZZI AND TAHL RAZ