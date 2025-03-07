It’s March, which means it’s officially Women’s History Month (and, don’t forget, International Women’s Day on March 8). This month aims to celebrate the women in history and current society who have made long-lasting contributions to the world and continue to impact the women around them. Besides commemorating specific women, it’s also a perfect time to speak up and bring awareness to causes and issues that predominantly affect women. Meaning, it’s the perfect opportunity to find charities to donate to for Women’s History Month.

One way to spread the word and truly help is to donate to charities that work to give back to young girls and women. There are organizations out there that work to combat issues that predominantly affect women, along with providing supplies and aid, that deserve more attention and help girls of the future succeed. Whether that’s providing resources or instilling confidence, a small donation to an organization can truly make a difference.

If you’re interested in supporting girls and women in various ways through charitable donations, then check out some of these charities to donate to this Women’s History Month. Remember that every donation makes a difference, regardless of the amount.

American Heart Association

While heart conditions don’t affect just women, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the No. 1 killer for women, and that statistic should be better known. Since 2004, the American Heart Association (AHA), has an initiative called “Go Red for Women” to spread awareness about clinical care gaps when it comes to women’s CVD health. While American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day fall during February, that doesn’t mean you can’t keep donating during Women’s History Month (and all year long, for that matter). To donate, you can go to the website and click the “donate now” button in the top right corner. You can then scroll down and purchase red dress pins (a symbol for Women’s Heart Health for over two decades) to show your support as well.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation

According to its website, “The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is a non-profit organization committed to achieving prevention and a cure for breast cancer.” BCRF is the highest-rated breast cancer research foundation in the U.S. The American Cancer Society notes that breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S. (not including skin cancers), accounting for 30% (one in three) found in all new female cancers each year. The ACS also says a woman has a 13% risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime.

This is clearly a cause that affects so many women, and a donation can go toward research that will help find a cure. To make a one-time or recurring donation, you can either go directly to BCRF’s website.

Girls on the Run

Girls On The Run is a non-profit organization and physical activity-based positive youth development (PA-PYD) program. According to its website, Girls On The Run is “designed to enhance girls’ social, emotional, and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences. The program’s intentional curriculum places an emphasis on developing competence, confidence, connection, character, caring, and contribution in young girls through lessons that incorporate running and other physical activities.”

So in other words, it’s an organization that not only promotes physical activity amongst girls, but also works to build life skills and confidence that will aid girls’ social and emotional well-being.

Girls On The Run has a 3rd-5th Grade Program and a 6th-8th Grade Program, along with a one-week summer camp. To connect locally with your nearest council, you can go on the website and enter your zip code.

Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an organization working to close the gender gap in technology and open more doors for future female engineers and female computer scientists. The org does this by inspiring young women to develop an interest and passion for STEM and coding-related fields through teaching them how to code. The organization has seen a ton of success so gar, including 14.6 billion engagements globally through online resources, campaigns, books, and advocacy, more than 580,000 girls, women, and nonbinary individuals in coding through in-person programming, and over half the girls the org serves come from historically underrepresented groups.

To donate and support girls, young women, and nonbinary students having access to their programming and sisterhood, visit the website to give a one-time or monthly donation.

Dress for Success

You know the saying, You need to look good to feel good?” Dress For Success embodies that phrase and beyond by donating professional attire to women who need it. Dress For Success is a global non-profit organization that has a mission of empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. The org has already helped over 1.3 million women work toward self-sufficiency.

You can donate clothes at your local affiliate shop or can donate money to financially support the organization by at the org’s website. You can even learn through the site how to start your own Dress For Success near you or donate your time as a volunteer.

Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood provides so many different services to people. It is a nonprofit that delivers essential reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of people globally. Planned Parenthood makes sure people have the information and resources they need to make decisions that are best for themselves and their bodies. Planned Parenthood’s health centers provide numerous services such as access to birth control, STD testing, abortions, emergency contraception, gender-affirming care, and more.

You can give a one-time or monthly donation on Planned Parenthood’s website, or you can check out the other ways you can give and support Planned Parenthood’ to ensure people have access to sexual and reproductive health services.

Running Start

Running Start is a non-profit that trains young women (ages 13-25) to be politically engaged and run for political office. Running Start is also non-partisan, which means it is issue-neutral and politically inclusive, boasting a community of people from all different political ideologies. Running Start’s training equips young women with the skills and confidence needed to run for office and win. Visit the org’s website to donate and support tomorrow’s leaders.